Arnon Milchan testifies in Benjamin Netanyahu corruption trial
In one of the most dramatic moments in Benjamin Netanyahu’s years-long corruption trial, Arnon Milchan, a Hollywood movie mogul, billionaire spy and old friend of Israel’s prime minister, spoke on Sunday as key witness for the prosecution in an alleged case. gifts-for-favors case known as Case 1000.
In the first hours of his testimony, Mr. Milchan described his relationship with Mr. Netanyahu as close friends, almost brothers, and confirmed that he gave cigars and champagne to Mr. Netanyahu and his wife. , Sarah. Much of the case hinges on whether these gifts were given in friendship or in exchange for favors, and that will most likely be the subject of questioning during Mr. Milchans, which should last about 10 days.
Mr Netanyahu, on trial in three separate but intertwined corruption cases, was charged with fraud and breach of trust in the case involving Mr Milchan. Mr Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing. If found guilty, he faces a prison sentence.
Mr. Milchan, 78, who produced blockbusters like Pretty Woman, Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Bohemian Rhapsody, also worked for years for the Israeli secret service as a weapons pimp. Her colorful life and relationship with Mr. Netanyahu helped turn the Case 1000 trial into a showcase of the nexus between money, power and influence in Israel.
A star role.
Prosecutors say Mr. Milchan lavished gifts on Mr. and Mrs. Netanyahu worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from 2011 to 2016, mostly in the form of boxes of expensive cigars and pink champagne delivered by crate to the house. the Prime Minister’s official residence in Jerusalem and his private home in the seaside town of Caesarea.
Mr Netanyahu, who was prime minister then, as he is now, is accused of intervening with US officials to help Mr Milchan renew his 10-year US visa and of pushing to the extension of a tax exemption law and for a telecommunications merger that prosecutors say would have benefited Mr. Milchans.
Mr Netanyahu maintained that there is nothing illegal about receiving gifts from an old friend.
In his Sunday testimony, according to Jerusalem courtroom reports, Mr. Milchan described his close relationship with Mr. Netanyahu and how they would discuss history and economics. Mr. Milchan said he had helped Israel with security issues from the 1960s until today, adding, I cannot elaborate on how many things Netanyahu and I have done, covertly, for Israel. country.
The cigar and champagne deliveries, which had been revealed in previous testimony, by Mr. Milchans’ personal assistant in Israel, Hadas Klein, constituted what prosecutors described as a sort of supply channel. Mr Milchan said on Sunday that the giving of gifts started on his own initiative, but later became routine and sometimes came in response to requests. He said he and the Netanyahus had code names for gifts, referring to cigars as leaves and champagne as roses.
Mr Milchan said he also bought shirts for Mr Netanyahu, initially out of concern for the prime minister’s dress code and later on request. On occasion, Ms Netanyahu also received jewelry, the court heard.
At one point during the investigation into Case 1000, Mr Milchan was suspected by Israeli police of corruption, but Israel’s attorney general found no reason to charge him with a crime.
Mr Milchans’ testimony is seen as crucial to the case as it may be able to shed light on the nature of his relationship with Mr Netanyahu and whether there was a clear link between the gifts and the actions of Mr. Netanyahu on behalf of Mr. Milchans.
Mr Milchan testifies from Brighton, England, via a video link with the Jerusalem District Court.
Why testify from England?
Courts have granted Mr Milchan special permission to testify remotely from the English resort town of Brighton, near where he currently lives, after his lawyers cited medical reasons for his refusal to travel to Israel .
Mr Milchan owns an estate and other assets in Israel and has expressed pride in his contribution to the country’s security, but he has not set foot in the country for at least six years, according to court documents , since he was questioned by the Israeli police investigating the corruption case of Mr. Netanyahus.
Mr Milchan is testifying from a room in the Old Ship Hotel in Brighton which has been rented by the Israeli government for the occasion. Journalists and members of the public were not allowed in, but Ms Netanyahu was in the room, representing the accused her husband.
Mr Netanyahu followed the first day of proceedings on a screen in the Jerusalem courtroom.
The scene in Brighton.
A few dozen Israelis gathered outside the Brighton hotel on Sunday to protest Ms Netanyahu. One was dressed in a Marie Antoinette-style period costume, with a display of cakes and pink-labeled bottles of champagne.
In the makeshift courtroom, Mr. Milchan explained that he had not been to Israel for six years because of the disorder and in order to avoid the frenzy of the local media.
Over time, he said, the quantities of gifts for the Netanyahus increased, at the request of those who received them.
Mr Milchan said he was worried things might have gone too far over a piece of jewelry Mrs Netanyahu wanted, and he said he urged Mr Netanyahu to check with Israel’s attorney general to make sure. that wouldn’t cause any problems. Mr. Netanyahu assured him that there was no problem, he said.
At one point, state prosecutor Liat Ben-Ari, representing the prosecution, complained that Ms Netanyahu had constant eye contact with witness Mr Milchan, and pointed out that he was prohibited make funny faces or try to get messages across.
Mr Netanyahu’s lawyer, Amit Hadad, said Mrs Ben-Ari must have had eyes in the back of her head to follow Mrs Netanyahu’s facial movements. Mr. Milchan, for his part, said the audience was turning into a comedy and that he could make a series out of it.
The hearing, scheduled to last six hours, was adjourned half an hour earlier, after Mr Milchan said he was losing his concentration.
Friend or enemy?
Prosecutors say Mr. Milchan’s relationship with Mr. Netanyahu dates back to 1999. An Israeli documentary program about Mr. Milchan that aired a decade ago showed a framed letter signed by Mr. Netanyahu to Mr. Milchan in 2009 in which Mr. Netanyahu thanked Mr Milchan and described him as my brother, adding: You are my rock in a storm.
When asked in the documentary if he considers Mr. Netanyahu a friend, Mr. Milchan replied: Yes, absolutely.
It was not immediately clear whether Mr. Milchans’ testimony would help exonerate or convict Mr. Netanyahu.
Mr. Netanyahu argued that he was obligated to help Mr. Milchan with his US visa because of Mr. Milchan’s contributions to Israel’s national security and the US economy.
But Ms. Klein, Mr. Milchans’ personal assistant in Israel, said in court testimony last year that Mr. Milchan had become increasingly concerned about the expense and the legality of providing the Netanyahus with a regular supply of luxury goods.
When asked if the Netanyahus had reciprocated with gifts, Ms. Klein said that she and Mr. Milchan had once received keychains from the Netanyahus with some sort of prime minister logo on them and that Ms. Netanyahu had sometimes bought gifts from an Israeli toy store for Mr. Milchans’ young children.
