Arnon Milchan testifies in Benjamin Netanyahu corruption trial

In one of the most dramatic moments in Benjamin Netanyahu’s years-long corruption trial, Arnon Milchan, a Hollywood movie mogul, billionaire spy and old friend of Israel’s prime minister, spoke on Sunday as key witness for the prosecution in an alleged case. gifts-for-favors case known as Case 1000.

In the first hours of his testimony, Mr. Milchan described his relationship with Mr. Netanyahu as close friends, almost brothers, and confirmed that he gave cigars and champagne to Mr. Netanyahu and his wife. , Sarah. Much of the case hinges on whether these gifts were given in friendship or in exchange for favors, and that will most likely be the subject of questioning during Mr. Milchans, which should last about 10 days.

Mr Netanyahu, on trial in three separate but intertwined corruption cases, was charged with fraud and breach of trust in the case involving Mr Milchan. Mr Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing. If found guilty, he faces a prison sentence.

Mr. Milchan, 78, who produced blockbusters like Pretty Woman, Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Bohemian Rhapsody, also worked for years for the Israeli secret service as a weapons pimp. Her colorful life and relationship with Mr. Netanyahu helped turn the Case 1000 trial into a showcase of the nexus between money, power and influence in Israel.