Ioan Gruffudd’s daughter has rejected a ban offer against Bianca Wallace | Entertainment

Ioan Gruffudd’s 13-year-old daughter has lost his bid for a restraining order against his girlfriend.
Ella Evans had filed paperwork for civil protection against harassment from Bianca Wallace last month, but on Friday (23.06.23) a Los Angeles Superior Court judge dismissed the teenager’s claim, MailOnline reports.
Ella – whose mother is Alice Evans, the ex-wife of the ‘Fantastic Four’ star – also sought a restraining order against Ioan, having accused both him and his partner of abuse, but The court will hear that request on July 13 in a larger custody hearing.
Judge Josh Freeman Stinn also appointed a juvenile attorney – a lawyer responsible for representing a child’s best interests – for Ella and her nine-year-old sister Elsie.
The ‘Liar’ actor’s team would view the decision as “positive” for the case, while Bianca was described as “relieved” to hear the decision.
The hearing came after the 49-year-old actor accused Alice – against whom he has a three-year restraining order, which prevents him from mentioning it on social media – of using fake Twitter accounts to calling him and Bianca “paedophiles”.
He said in court documents: Since May 26, a number of anonymous social media accounts have been created 22 on Twitter naming Bianca and myself child abusers, and making incredibly libelous and defamatory 23 statements.
Alice has slipped up on these accounts several times, making it clear that the 24 anonymous accounts are her accounts.
He added that Ella’s Twitter account was allegedly implicated in the smear campaign against him and Bianca: Ella and/or Alice also used Ella’s own Twitter account 25.
I requested and received the DVRO (domestic violence injunction) against Alice in part because she was using her 26 social media accounts to continue to harass, threaten and disturb the peace of me and Bianca.
Most of the 27 accounts were public and I saw that Ella accessed many of them.
Ioan also alleged that Ella hacked into his Instagram account and shared what he called unsavory comments, which he said Alice then posted on her own account.
He added: With the children no longer in therapy and Alice’s behavior worsening, on February 26, 2022, I had to apply for a restraining order against Alice.
Ioan, who also has nine-year-old Elsie with Alice, insists in the court filing he told Alice in 2020 he was unhappy with their marriage, and alleges she threatened to ruin him if he walked out , and added that she also apparently threatened to label him a child molester if he left and took the girls away.
In Ella’s restraining order documents, she claimed to be ‘scared’ of her father and accused Bianca of slamming a door on her head, which left her bruised, as she tried to escape from their home following a heated argument.