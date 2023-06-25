Day 9 of Adipurush box office collection: Prabhas film finally sees slight increase in collection, manages to earn Rs 5.63 crores on Saturday





Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, has been shrouded in controversy since its release regarding its dialogue and received heavy criticism for its visual effects which affected its box office receipts. After a disappointing first week at the box office, the film’s collections finally saw an uptick on its ninth day in theaters. The film’s collections have steadily declined since its grand opening. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Adipurush earned Rs 5.63 crore in all languages ​​on Saturday, adding to its total collection in India which now stands at Rs 268.55 crore nett. Overall Hindi occupancy on Saturday was 14.64% and Telugu occupancy was 27.69%. The film starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles had earned around Rs 3.25 crore on Friday.According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film’s net global box office collection currently stands at Rs 386.54 crore. It seems highly unlikely that the film will be able to cross the Rs 500 crore mark. Saturday’s numbers aren’t hugely impressive considering the film had a huge opening at the box office. And since the film’s reported budget was Rs 500 crore, a single digit figure for a Saturday is not much to celebrate. According to the T-series,the film has collected an impressive Rs 340 crore worldwide in just three days. They claimed the global opening figures were Rs 140 crore. The film generated a lot of buzz before its release, but it received negative reviews on its opening day, leading to a significant drop in box office performance. The makers tried to solve the problem by changing the controversial dialogues and even reducing the ticket price to Rs 150 for two days, but this did not have a major impact on cinema attendance. Shubhra Gupta of Indian Express gave the film 1.5 stars. Part of the review read, This version of the Ramayan is not concerned with the feeling of genuine religiosity that any reading of the granth elicits, whether it is the more popular Tulsidas version or the Valmiki version.

