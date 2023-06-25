Actor/singer to share songs, stories at Feinsteins • Current Edition

Entertainment
Wayne Powers has a lifetime of stories to share.
The singer/actor/comedian made a few appearances on Laverne & Shirley and starred in his own NBC hospital sitcom, 13 East, for two seasons. He has appeared in episodes of ALF, Full House, Doogie Howser, MD Murder She Wrote, and Simon and Simon, among others. He also once worked for composer Henry Mancini as his music publishing administrator and worked in improv comedy clubs with Robin Williams in the 1970s.
Powers will perform with his All-Star Trio of Kevin Anker (piano), Fred Withrow (acoustic bass) and Mike Kessler (drums) at 7:30 p.m. on July 22 at The Feinsteins at the Carmichael Hotel in Carmel.
I mostly sing. I’ll tell a few stories and there’s a little comedy, Powers said. I’m excited because this place could have been built for me. These are the old supper clubs in which I started singing at 16 in New York. Those supper clubs are gone now, but Michael (Feinstein) had the vision and knowledge to bring them back because he understood what made them work.
Powers will perform standards from The Great American Songbook. He recently released an album, If Love Were All, which is also the name of one of the songs on the album.
Last year, Powers performed at The Jazz Kitchen in Indianapolis and did a few guest spots there this year. He lives in Muncie but plans to move.
It was kind of a bucket list, he said. I was looking for a historic mansion to live in and restore. I searched all over the country and found this amazing mansion in Muncie. I bought it and restored it. Its 10,000-12,000 square feet, built in 1902. I will never take out what I put in, but life changes are happening. I will put it on the market.
Powers did network television shows for about 15 years, but decided to move to Charlotte, North Carolina with his then wife and two younger sons.
I wanted a place where my children could have a childhood, he says.
He was already planning to move when the car his sons were transported in from a private school was hit by stray bullets from rival gangs in Los Angeles.
Then an earthquake happened in the early 1990s. The family got out of the house in time, but it was destroyed.
I looked up at God and said, I hear you, you were going now, don’t send me any more signs, he said.
Powers started on WBT, a radio station in Charlotte, as a guest host and in special programming. After more than 20 years, he hosted his own radio show at WKZO in Kalamazoo, Michigan for a few years before moving to Chicago.
He performed in one of the lead roles for The Sunshine Boys in Kankakee, Illinois in 2019.
It’s one of my favorite shows. I want to do this show again, he said. This response was amazing. It’s so fresh. It’s Neil Simon and it’s hilarious.
Five years previously, he had had another theatrical role at the request of his close friend, the late Paul Sorvino.
He was like my brother, Powers said. He was godfather to my two sons.
Powers wanted to learn the song Mama in Italian so he could sing to his mother, who was 90. So, Sorvino agreed to teach him but wanted a favor in return.
(He said) In a few months I’ll be doing King Lear in New York and I’ll be directing and playing Lear and I want you to play the fool in front of me, he said. I hadn’t done Shakespeare since I was in college. I said, I don’t know if I could do it, and he said, sure, you can.
Sorvino convinced Powers to join the cast with Shrunken Shakespeare Company because they already had strong chemistry that was needed for the role.
Sorvino died in 2022 at age 83.
He was my mentor, Powers said. It’s always hard for me to get over losing him. I miss him a lot.
To learn more, visit waynepowers.com.
