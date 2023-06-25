Hollywood movie mogul advises Biden to ‘own’ his age: report





Jeffrey Katzenberg, a Hollywood movie mogul, reportedly advised President Biden to “own” his age during his re-election campaign and treat it as an asset rather than a disadvantage. THE Wall Street Journal report reported that Katzenberg suggests Biden consider his age, the same way Harrison Ford can star in an Indiana Jones movie at 80 and Mick Jagger can perform a high-energy concert in a full stadium, at almost the same age as Biden. The report suggests Katzenberg’s position is that Biden should “reflect on his longevity as a sign of wisdom and experience while offering a sense of humor about it.” Biden’s age has often emerged as one of voters’ top concerns when considering voting for Biden in 2024. A recent poll just showed that two in three respondents said they have concerns about his mental and physical health. . Biden is the oldest president in history to be elected to the White House. He has acknowledged in interviews that questions about his age are “totally legitimate”, but said he was fully capable of running for office. His doctor gave him a clean bill of health, according to the White House. Katzenberg, co-founder of DreamWorks SKG, was recently selected as the only unelected official to be one of Biden’s seven national co-chairs of his re-election campaign. Actor George Clooney addressed the value he thinks Katzenberg can bring to Biden’s 2024 election campaign in an interview with the WSJ. Clooney pointed out the clout Katzenberg holds in Hollywood. Pelosi: Trump ‘seriously compromised’ national security in handling classified documents Statue of Revolutionary War general falls in Albany because he enslaved people

“He’s determined, and the thing about Jeffrey is there’s no version he takes no for an answer,” Clooney told the WSJ. “Jeffrey will call and I will help.” Biden’s campaign will likely lean on Katzenberg for messaging assistance, which Clooney described to the WSJ as essential for Democrats, who he says often struggle to sell their agenda. Clooney told the WSJ that Hollywood, perhaps more than money, can offer guidance when it comes to crafting a narrative that resonates with an audience. “I always say, listen, everybody keeps coming to Hollywood for the money, and they’re not coming to us for the one thing we do better than anyone else, which is telling stories.” , Clooney told the WSJ. “And so I think it’s probably a really good idea that they go to Jeffrey not just for fundraising, but for storytelling. And I think that’s a very good thing. Jeffrey, he’s a dog with a bone and he won’t let go.

