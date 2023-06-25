Cast and Director Respond – The Hollywood Reporter

In Sony’s new comedy No strong emotionsJennifer Lawrence’s 32-year-old character is hired by a couple of helicopter parents to “go out” with their 19-year-old son, played by Andrew Barth Feldman.

Yes, both in the announcement the parents post on Craigslist and in an awkward in-person encounter between Lawrence’s Maddie and the mom and dad played by Laura Benanti and Matthew Broderick, the date, in quotes, seems like an understatement.

“Do you mean date him or date him?” Maddie pointedly asks when she meets the parents.

“Date with him,” Broderick’s Laird blurts out.

“I’m going to date his brain,” Maddie interjects.

It was this initial premise, included in the film’s trailer and based on a real commercial from a decade ago discovered by the film’s producers and shared with writer-director Gene Stupnitsky, that sparked a backlash from social media to what seems like a scary concept, with internet critics also taking issue with Lawrence’s character’s efforts to woo a much younger character.

And Benanti agrees that what the parents are asking is “nonsense”, but she and others associated with the film explain that it is precisely this extreme helicopter parenting that the film satirizes with her and Broderick’s characters.

“It’s a cautionary tale,” she said The Hollywood Reporter at the Tuesday premiere. “If you’re a helicopter parent who puts your child in such a bubble, they don’t know how to exist outside of that bubble, you’re going to make the exact opposite, insane choice, which is what they’re doing here. I I feel like it’s a very satirical look at what can happen if you don’t give your kids a longer leash to figure things out on their own or you’ll end up fixing their lives forever.

Broderick added: ‘I guess what happens is when a kid goes to school it’s so scary they’ll be happy and they’ll make friends and they’ll take care of them. themselves that some parents are doing everything possible to make this transition work. And it’s a difficult time. I have been there. But you really have to let them do it for themselves. But these parents decide to play with nature.

The film, producer Marc Provissiero explained, grew out of his attempt to make a movie about helicopter parenting, initially wanting Stupnitsky to adapt the book. How to raise an adult, but the writer-director thought it was a great idea but didn’t know what the story was. Then, fellow producer Naomi Odenkirk told her about the Craigslist ad that inspired the film.

“I had a drink with Gene about six months later,” Provissiero recalled. “At dinner he said, ‘I’m looking for something for someone like Jennifer Lawrence.’ In the middle of dinner, I remembered this Craigslist ad that Naomi had brought six months earlier. And he didn’t believe me, and he made me dig it up and show it to him on my phone. And, he said, ‘I will write this for you on specification.’

As for what the mom and dad in the commercial and the film are offering, Odenkirk said, “It’s the parents who push their limits, that’s for sure.”

But, Provissiero said, “It’s not that far removed from actual parental choices. You want to do everything you can for your child. Where is the line.

Although the ad was real, Stupnitsky didn’t investigate who posted it or what happened, but he and the producers thought it was a great starting point for a story.

“It doesn’t matter what happened and if someone responded to it,” Stupnitsky said. “It was just, who are these parents, these helicopter parents who are running this commercial and who is their son, what is going on there? And who answers that?

And he assured that those who had seen the film would not think they had just seen something scary.

“If you feel that when the movie comes out, I’d be surprised,” he said. THR on the red carpet of the New York screening. “We took great care to pay attention to the ick factor because it could go that way. … We took a humanistic approach and I think that’s all you can ask for.

And he and cast member Natalie Morales, who plays Lawrence’s character’s friend, have a quick counter-argument for those upset about the age difference between the two main characters.

“Have you seen The graduation?” she says. “[Lawrence is] supposed to play an older woman. There are so many movies where the male lead is so much older than the female lead, and TV shows in particular, and nobody bats an eyelid. So what’s the difference.

And Stupnitsky points out that there’s a 15-year age difference between Lawrence and her. Silver Linings Playbook co-star Bradley Cooper: “It also goes the other way.”

Asked about the controversy, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Chairman Sanford Panitch, who has long championed the film, simply replied, “It’s just a really funny movie.”

And Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group CEO Tom Rothman insisted he knew he had a winner when he saw the script.

“When you’ve been doing this for as long as I have, you know it when you read it,” he said. THR. “And it wasn’t just very, very funny, it was very kind and very sweet, and I thought the combination of mind and heart was very special. And I’m a big fan of Jennifer.

Broderick, meanwhile, said of the script, “It was really fun to read, as silly as it sounds, it’s a lot. A lot of times I read something, and it’s kind of hard to read it. It was just a pleasure.