Volunteers seek help for the summer | News | Daily Sun Villages

For volunteer groups, summer is a difficult time.

Most of the region’s nonprofits and charities rely on volunteers to keep them operational. During the summer, their volunteer numbers dwindle as snowbirds leave for cooler climes, people take vacations, and clubs take a break.

This leaves places like pantries and shelters with fewer resources, both in terms of people and donations. Volunteer groups like Friends of Lake Griffin State Park, UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation, and Villagers Habitat for Humanity Club are also finding themselves short of the volunteers they need to continue doing their important work in the local community.

Friends of Lake Griffin State Park

The nonprofit group raises funds to support Lake Griffin State Park and offers programs. The 620-acre Fruitland Park offers hiking trails and waterways to explore.

Linda Morrison volunteers to lead kayak tours as a Friends of Lake Griffin State Park tour guide and teaches participants about the area’s ecosystem.

There is a healing property in nature. It’s good for people to get out into nature, said Morrison, of the Village of St. James. Everything is interconnected and we try to raise awareness about the impact of things like torrential rains, invasive species like snails and pesticides.

During the summer, the services of volunteer guides are in high demand. But the organization can only offer limited programs due to the low number of volunteers.

Currently, the group cannot offer boat tours or hikes because volunteers are unavailable to lead the programs, Morrison said. And due to limited volunteer availability, kayak tours must be booked in advance.

We want to have more programs and raise awareness, Morrison said. We hear all the time from people who have lived here for years and didn’t even know about the park.

Getting more volunteers would help the park because they could offer more events, which, in turn, would involve people in protecting their environment.

For more information on Lake Griffin State Park, visit floridastateparks.org. Anyone interested in volunteering can click on the “Get Involved” tab for more information.

UF Health Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation

The auxiliary foundation supports UF Health The Villages Hospital, and summer is a particularly difficult time for the group.

Before COVID, we had about 1,000 volunteers working in just about every department in the hospital, said Lou Emmert, volunteer coordinator for the foundation. So when summer came and we lost volunteers, it wasn’t as bad.

The auxiliary currently has approximately 700 registered volunteers, but not all are active. Volunteers can work in over 40 departments such as the kitchen, reception or shuttle visitors to and from the parking lot.

Shifts are four hours long and volunteers can only work one shift a week or as many as they want, Emmert said.

One problem we have is that people have the same schedule, said Emmert, of the Village of Belle Aire. There are a lot of volunteers who can only work a few days a week, but I need volunteers on all shifts, every week.

The foundation also runs Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe in Lady Lake, which has around 250 volunteers but is always looking for more.

We receive all the donations and organize them, then assess them and put them on the ground for people to buy, said volunteer leader Beth Malak, from Sabal Chase village. All the money goes to support the hospital.

Each volunteer saves the hospital’s money, which can then be directed to other important areas.

Emmert said the volunteers saved the hospital more than $1 million.

It becomes much more difficult when there are fewer people, she says. Volunteers are essential to the proper functioning of the hospital.

Volunteers do not need medical experience or hospital work experience. For more information on how to volunteer, visit centralflorida.ufhealth.org.

The Habitat for Humanity Village Club

The club focuses on building homes for families looking for affordable housing, but when they don’t have homes to build, members do repair work on homes that have already been built and need a little more love.

Co-Chair Sally Read said the volunteers are taking part in a program called Home Assist, which gives a helping hand to people in the area who are ill, injured or disabled and who cannot do yard work or work. other tasks.

We weed and trim bushes, fix sprinklers and mow grass, pressure wash houses,” said Read, of the Village of Tall Trees. And we don’t charge anything, we only get donations and help people who can’t do the job themselves.

Members are doing their best to meet the demand for the program, but the number of requests exceeds the number of volunteers, she said.

We can only get to a limited number of homes a day, and in the summer it gets so hot so fast, which makes working outside difficult, Read said.

For information about joining the Villagers Habitat for Humanity Club, email [email protected].

Senior Writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or [email protected].