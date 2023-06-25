Bollywood’s role in Hindutvas 2024 election strategy (The Diplomat)

By Basit Parray and Nuzhat Khan

There is a relationship of convenience between Bollywood and the Indian government. Lately, films dealing withpolarizingcontemporary political issues such as The Kashmir Files(2022), Kerala history,(2023) and 72 (scheduled for release later this year) have become aorient yourself.These films obviously present themselves as campaign runners for the general assembly elections of 2024 for the government in power. Propaganda films thus mobilize Indian voters, especially young people, to vote for vested political interests.

Every five years, a new number of voters enter the fold and new ideologies grow through the airing of these films, said Sayandeb Chowdhury, assistant professor of film and literature at Ambedkar University in Delhi.

The movies helped tell the younger generation that nothing called Gujarat riots ever happened. At least there can be a new movie that will whitewash the crimes of Gujarat. The more cultural and historical disconnect there is, the easier it is to fabricate a narrative for new voters, and that’s where I think propaganda films really play a part, he added.

Films create a whole world, a whole story that is completely false. Narrative influences people virtually and often translates physically into public unrest, rumors and riots, Chowdhury said.

Ajay Brahmatamaj, author and film historian, told The Hindu: “There is no doubt that there has been a left-wing influence on Indian cinema for decades after independence. Now the BJP and RSS want to use this soft power of cinema to their advantage in a more direct way by creating narratives around their icons ahead of the 2024 election.

The rise of propaganda films has been notable in recent years. Film by Vivek AgnihotrisTashkent Files, released in April 2019, revolved around the mysterious death of India’s second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The film alleged that Congress, the main opposition party, was responsible for Shastris’ death. The film was released during the election campaigns for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Abiopicby Prime Minister Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi, was originally due to be released at the same time. The Election Commission of India, however, postponed the release of the film. Despite a lawsuit filed by the Congress party, the film was eventually released. It has been alleged that the film served as a promotional tool for the ruling party, highlighting shortcomings in the opposition, including Singh’s perceived submission to the Gandhi family. This begs the question of how accidental these movie releases are in relation to the election.

Driven by the success of The Kashmir Files, films slated for release before the 2024 elections include Dr Hedgewar, a biopic on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar; Main Deendayal Hoon, a biopic on Hindutva icon Deen Dayal Upadhyay; And Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic about the champion of Hindu nationalist ideology, VD Savarkar, among others. These are a few examples of productions largely in line with the dominant ideology of Hindutva nationalism as promoted by the ruling government.

One of the most important projects is Bhagwa Dhwaj,a big-budget historical epic delving into the origins of the RSS, a Hindutva umbrella group with close ties to the ruling BJP. The screenplay is by V. Vijayendra Prasad, an acclaimed screenwriter associated with blockbuster films like Baahubali and Oscar-winning RRR. Prasad was appointed to the Rajya Sabha by the current BJP administration.

Screenwriter and editor Apurva Asrani wrote in a tweet, Overwhelmed by the pre-election lineup of propaganda films. Never in my 23 [years of] career have I seen cinema used so cunningly to sway votes. And even though I think censorship and bans are completely undemocratic, I [sic] I wish some credible talent didn’t have [sic] sold their souls to the propaganda mills.

Last November, Nadav Lapid, Israeli director and president of the jury of the 53rd International Indian Film Festival,describedirector Vivek Agnihotris films The Kashmir Files as vulgar and propaganda. Later, Vivek Agnihotri wrote in a tweet, Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConscience.

Despite criticism for her remarks, Lapid maintained her stance on the film. In an interview with the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, he said that making bad films is not a crime, but a very crude, manipulative and violent propaganda film. Three other members of the jury supported Lapid. The only member who differed was Sudipto Sen, the creator of The Kerala Story.

Notably, the BJP government also supported the film. The Kashmir Files is a bold portrayal of the truth. He will work to make society and the country aware that such historical mistakes are not repeated. I congratulate the whole team for making this film, Interior Minister Amit Shah said during a meeting with those who worked on the film.

The development came a day after Modi, in a parliamentary party, praised The Kashmir Files and highlighted the film industry’s role in spreading the story. The Kashmir Files has become Bollywood’s first post-pandemic film to make a profit of more than2.5 billion Indian rupees(30 million dollars) while being carried out within a budget of 150 million rupees.

There is a very distinct top-down approach to propaganda films in India, said film critic Tanul Thakur. I watched Kashmir Files a week after the movie came out. I remember once the show was over, I saw a huge line of people waiting to enter the theatre. It never happens, I was like, What explains it? I was suddenly struck by the fact that a day or two before the film had been hailed in Parliament and zero-rated.…

This story was originally published in thediplomat.com. Read the full story here