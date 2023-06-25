Entertainment
Esther Baum, West Hollywood resident for 33 years and senior advisory board member for 28, has died
Esther Baum, longtime resident of West Hollywood for 33 years, Senior Advisory Council for 28 years and Woman of the Year for the 28th Congressional District, has died. She was 97 years old. Details of his death are not yet known and will be updated as they become available.
A notice of his death was posted on the North Harper & Sweetzer Avenue Facebook group.
“Sad news, Esther Baum, a [33] one-year resident of Harper Ave has passed away. Esther was 97 years old and responsible for our National Night Out event for many years…Esther was a deeply active member of our West Hollywood community. She dedicated her life to serving others. Although her health and mobility have deteriorated over the past few years, Esther, with the help of our dearly deceased friend, Jeff McKay, has managed to organize several National Night Out events. We will be honoring both Esther Baum and Jeff McKay this year [National Night Out].”
Esther Baum was born and raised in Los Angeles, before moving to the city of West Hollywood 33 years ago. She retired from her job as an accountant in 2017, but has remained active in the West Hollywood community serving on the city’s senior advisory board, Seniors in Action program, and continued to advocate for seniors. and rent control in the city. She was also block captain of Neighborhood Watch.
She has worked at several accounting firms, including a clothing manufacturer, a women’s sportswear store, a chain of beauty salons and an oral surgery firm. Her volunteer work in the community included service at the Santa Monica Cancer Center where she pieced together records and payroll records after the building caught fire. She has also volunteered at Project Angel Food, Maple Counseling Center in Beverly Hills, and AARP, where she prepared tax returns for seniors. Baum is also a longtime member of Congregation Kol Ami. She and her late husband, Robert, have a daughter who is also an accountant.
U.S. Representative Adam Schiff chose her as one of 15 honorees of 2020 in his 28th congressional district. Every March, in honor of Women’s History Month, my office hosts an event to honor our Women of the Year districts, Schiff said in an announcement of the 15 honorees. Unfortunately, we had to postpone our celebration due to the coronavirus, but I wanted to make sure these exceptional women get the recognition they deserve. They are all pillars of our communities and I thank them for their invaluable service.
Schiff recognized her as a dynamic force in the community, noting her work for National Night Out rallies in her neighborhood.
Below is his 2020 acceptance speech:
HON. ADAM B. SCHIFF of california in the house of representatives Tuesday, March 10, 2020 Mr. SCHIFF. Madam Speaker, I rise today in honor of Women's History Month. Each year, we pay special tribute to the contributions and sacrifices made by our nation's women. It is an honor to pay homage to outstanding women who are making a difference in my Congressional District. I would like to recognize a remarkable woman, Esther Baum of West Hollywood, California. Esther was born and raised in Los Angeles and has called West Hollywood home for the past thirty years. Upon graduating from high school, Ms. Baum attended college and majored in accounting. With an abundance of talent and skill, Esther had a successful career spanning across decades. She worked for public accounting firms, and as an accountant for several businesses including a garment manufacturer, women's sportswear shop, a beauty salon chain and an oral surgery practice. She retired in 2017. While Ms. Baum had a successful career, she never lost sight of the importance of volunteering and giving back to the community. Esther volunteered at a cancer center in Santa Monica, California where she reconstructed the files and payroll records after the building caught on fire. She also volunteered at Project Angel Food, The Maple Counseling Center in Beverly Hills, and AARP, where she did tax preparation for senior citizens. At ninety-four years old, Esther continues to be a dynamic force in the community. She is currently serving on the City of West Hollywood Senior Advisory Board and is active in the West Hollywood Seniors in Action program, where she plans programs for senior citizens to come together, make friends and share memories. In addition, Esther is a Neighborhood Watch block captain in her area and enjoys hosting National Night Out gatherings in her neighborhood, which she has done for the past twenty-nine years. She has made it a tradition to take all the remaining food to serve to the homeless. Esther is also a longtime and valued member of Congregation Kol Ami. Esther and her late husband, Robert, have one daughter who followed in Esther's footsteps and is an accountant. The entire community has benefitted immensely from the generosity and invaluable contributions of Ms. Baum. I ask all Members to join me in honoring this exceptional, well- respected woman of California's 28th Congressional District, Esther Baum.
|
Sources
2/ https://wehotimes.com/33-year-west-hollywood-resident-and-28-year-senior-advisory-board-member-esther-baum-has-died/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Esther Baum, West Hollywood resident for 33 years and senior advisory board member for 28, has died
- How to use Google Photos’ map view to see where a photo was taken
- Only Imran responsible for all the tragic incidents of May 9: Kh Asif
- Experts think Donald Trump could delay trials until after primaries – SheKnows
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Egypt’s highest honour, ‘Order of the Nile’
- Human remains found in area where Julian Sands disappeared in California
- India Hockey Team: Hockey India appoints the senior men’s team core group ahead of ACT
- Beyonce wears a low-cut mini dress during the Renassiance tour
- SourceFuse’s upcoming global webinar “Modernize. Optimize. Monetize.”
- President speaks for all of us: Blinken backs Bidens dictator’s comments on Xi Jinping
- Residents of Borobudur temple claim Jokowi’s promise to bring tourists
- US needs diplomatic blitz to fill power vacuum left by Wagner’s coup