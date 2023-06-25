Connect with us

Esther Baum, West Hollywood resident for 33 years and senior advisory board member for 28, has died

Esther Baum, longtime resident of West Hollywood for 33 years, Senior Advisory Council for 28 years and Woman of the Year for the 28th Congressional District, has died. She was 97 years old. Details of his death are not yet known and will be updated as they become available.

A notice of his death was posted on the North Harper & Sweetzer Avenue Facebook group.

“Sad news, Esther Baum, a [33] one-year resident of Harper Ave has passed away. Esther was 97 years old and responsible for our National Night Out event for many years…Esther was a deeply active member of our West Hollywood community. She dedicated her life to serving others. Although her health and mobility have deteriorated over the past few years, Esther, with the help of our dearly deceased friend, Jeff McKay, has managed to organize several National Night Out events. We will be honoring both Esther Baum and Jeff McKay this year [National Night Out].”

Esther Baum was born and raised in Los Angeles, before moving to the city of West Hollywood 33 years ago. She retired from her job as an accountant in 2017, but has remained active in the West Hollywood community serving on the city’s senior advisory board, Seniors in Action program, and continued to advocate for seniors. and rent control in the city. She was also block captain of Neighborhood Watch.

She has worked at several accounting firms, including a clothing manufacturer, a women’s sportswear store, a chain of beauty salons and an oral surgery firm. Her volunteer work in the community included service at the Santa Monica Cancer Center where she pieced together records and payroll records after the building caught fire. She has also volunteered at Project Angel Food, Maple Counseling Center in Beverly Hills, and AARP, where she prepared tax returns for seniors. Baum is also a longtime member of Congregation Kol Ami. She and her late husband, Robert, have a daughter who is also an accountant.

U.S. Representative Adam Schiff chose her as one of 15 honorees of 2020 in his 28th congressional district. Every March, in honor of Women’s History Month, my office hosts an event to honor our Women of the Year districts, Schiff said in an announcement of the 15 honorees. Unfortunately, we had to postpone our celebration due to the coronavirus, but I wanted to make sure these exceptional women get the recognition they deserve. They are all pillars of our communities and I thank them for their invaluable service.

Schiff recognized her as a dynamic force in the community, noting her work for National Night Out rallies in her neighborhood.

Below is his 2020 acceptance speech:

                      HON. ADAM B. SCHIFF
                             of california
                    in the house of representatives
                        Tuesday, March 10, 2020
  Mr. SCHIFF. Madam Speaker, I rise today in honor of Women's History 
Month. Each year, we pay special tribute to the contributions and 
sacrifices made by our nation's women. It is an honor to pay homage to 
outstanding women who are making a difference in my Congressional 
District. I would like to recognize a remarkable woman, Esther Baum of 
West Hollywood, California.
   Esther was born and raised in Los Angeles and has called West 
Hollywood home for the past thirty years. Upon graduating from high 
school, Ms. Baum attended college and majored in accounting. With an 
abundance of talent and skill, Esther had a successful career spanning 
across decades. She worked for public accounting firms, and as an 
accountant for several businesses including a garment manufacturer, women's sportswear shop, a beauty salon chain and an oral 
surgery practice. She retired in 2017.
   While Ms. Baum had a successful career, she never lost sight of the 
importance of volunteering and giving back to the community. Esther 
volunteered at a cancer center in Santa Monica, California where she 
reconstructed the files and payroll records after the building caught 
on fire. She also volunteered at Project Angel Food, The Maple 
Counseling Center in Beverly Hills, and AARP, where she did tax 
preparation for senior citizens.
   At ninety-four years old, Esther continues to be a dynamic force in 
the community. She is currently serving on the City of West Hollywood 
Senior Advisory Board and is active in the West Hollywood Seniors in 
Action program, where she plans programs for senior citizens to come 
together, make friends and share memories. In addition, Esther is a 
Neighborhood Watch block captain in her area and enjoys hosting 
National Night Out gatherings in her neighborhood, which she has done 
for the past twenty-nine years. She has made it a tradition to take all 
the remaining food to serve to the homeless. Esther is also a longtime 
and valued member of Congregation Kol Ami.
   Esther and her late husband, Robert, have one daughter who followed 
in Esther's footsteps and is an accountant.
   The entire community has benefitted immensely from the generosity 
and invaluable contributions of Ms. Baum.
   I ask all Members to join me in honoring this exceptional, well-
respected woman of California's 28th Congressional District, Esther 
Baum.

