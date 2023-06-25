Esther Baum, West Hollywood resident for 33 years and senior advisory board member for 28, has died

Esther Baum, longtime resident of West Hollywood for 33 years, Senior Advisory Council for 28 years and Woman of the Year for the 28th Congressional District, has died. She was 97 years old. Details of his death are not yet known and will be updated as they become available.

A notice of his death was posted on the North Harper & Sweetzer Avenue Facebook group.

“Sad news, Esther Baum, a [33] one-year resident of Harper Ave has passed away. Esther was 97 years old and responsible for our National Night Out event for many years…Esther was a deeply active member of our West Hollywood community. She dedicated her life to serving others. Although her health and mobility have deteriorated over the past few years, Esther, with the help of our dearly deceased friend, Jeff McKay, has managed to organize several National Night Out events. We will be honoring both Esther Baum and Jeff McKay this year [National Night Out].”

Esther Baum was born and raised in Los Angeles, before moving to the city of West Hollywood 33 years ago. She retired from her job as an accountant in 2017, but has remained active in the West Hollywood community serving on the city’s senior advisory board, Seniors in Action program, and continued to advocate for seniors. and rent control in the city. She was also block captain of Neighborhood Watch.

She has worked at several accounting firms, including a clothing manufacturer, a women’s sportswear store, a chain of beauty salons and an oral surgery firm. Her volunteer work in the community included service at the Santa Monica Cancer Center where she pieced together records and payroll records after the building caught fire. She has also volunteered at Project Angel Food, Maple Counseling Center in Beverly Hills, and AARP, where she prepared tax returns for seniors. Baum is also a longtime member of Congregation Kol Ami. She and her late husband, Robert, have a daughter who is also an accountant.

U.S. Representative Adam Schiff chose her as one of 15 honorees of 2020 in his 28th congressional district. Every March, in honor of Women’s History Month, my office hosts an event to honor our Women of the Year districts, Schiff said in an announcement of the 15 honorees. Unfortunately, we had to postpone our celebration due to the coronavirus, but I wanted to make sure these exceptional women get the recognition they deserve. They are all pillars of our communities and I thank them for their invaluable service.

Schiff recognized her as a dynamic force in the community, noting her work for National Night Out rallies in her neighborhood.

Below is his 2020 acceptance speech:

HON. ADAM B. SCHIFF of california in the house of representatives Tuesday, March 10, 2020 Mr. SCHIFF. Madam Speaker, I rise today in honor of Women's History Month. Each year, we pay special tribute to the contributions and sacrifices made by our nation's women. It is an honor to pay homage to outstanding women who are making a difference in my Congressional District. I would like to recognize a remarkable woman, Esther Baum of West Hollywood, California. Esther was born and raised in Los Angeles and has called West Hollywood home for the past thirty years. Upon graduating from high school, Ms. Baum attended college and majored in accounting. With an abundance of talent and skill, Esther had a successful career spanning across decades. She worked for public accounting firms, and as an accountant for several businesses including a garment manufacturer, women's sportswear shop, a beauty salon chain and an oral surgery practice. She retired in 2017. While Ms. Baum had a successful career, she never lost sight of the importance of volunteering and giving back to the community. Esther volunteered at a cancer center in Santa Monica, California where she reconstructed the files and payroll records after the building caught on fire. She also volunteered at Project Angel Food, The Maple Counseling Center in Beverly Hills, and AARP, where she did tax preparation for senior citizens. At ninety-four years old, Esther continues to be a dynamic force in the community. She is currently serving on the City of West Hollywood Senior Advisory Board and is active in the West Hollywood Seniors in Action program, where she plans programs for senior citizens to come together, make friends and share memories. In addition, Esther is a Neighborhood Watch block captain in her area and enjoys hosting National Night Out gatherings in her neighborhood, which she has done for the past twenty-nine years. She has made it a tradition to take all the remaining food to serve to the homeless. Esther is also a longtime and valued member of Congregation Kol Ami. Esther and her late husband, Robert, have one daughter who followed in Esther's footsteps and is an accountant. The entire community has benefitted immensely from the generosity and invaluable contributions of Ms. Baum. I ask all Members to join me in honoring this exceptional, well- respected woman of California's 28th Congressional District, Esther Baum.