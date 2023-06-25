Illuminated Yoga Festival on July 2





PORT LEYDEN — Kelpytown Kove, in partnership with Full Lotus Yoga and Wellness, will host the 2023 Illumination Yoga Festival, taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 2. The Illumination Yoga Festival is a unique gathering that shines a light on the practice of yoga while supporting and showcasing the talent and offerings of local instructors and vendors. Located in the stunning setting of Kelpytown Kove, 3468 Kelpytown Road, this half-day festival is a wonderful opportunity to connect with like-minded people, explore a variety of yoga styles and experience the community dynamic local of wellness enthusiasts. The event lineup includes Guided Meditation, Ananda Yoga, Kundalini Yoga, Yoga Fire, Journey Dance and Somatic Sound Healing, led by renowned yoga instructors: Heather Hurd, owner of Kelpytown Kove; Ash Fletcher, owner of Wholesome Living; Nichole Workman, owner of Mindful Motivation; Teresa Nickerson, owner of Yoga Fire with Teresa; Kim Bonvicino, owner of Woodland Wellness & Yoga; and Bianca Johnson, owner of Full Lotus Yoga & Wellness. “I am delighted to welcome Yogis from near and far to our home, Kelpytown Kove, for a day of restoration, connection, community and good vibes,” Hurd said. The retreat will appeal to practitioners of all levels, from beginners to experienced yogis. In addition to yoga, the Illumination Festival features a delicious array of local vendors. Browse a curated selection of stalls where you’ll find everything from natural soap makers to crystal vendors and more. Discover the perfect items to enhance your wellness journey and support local businesses that share our passion for holistic wellness. The festival will include group sessions/classes, local holistic vendors, a Cabo San Taco food truck, Riverside Massage and Reiki, and door prizes. Places are limited, so early registration is essential. Secure your spot by visiting illuminationfestival.square.site or by contacting Heather Hurd at 315-777-0557 or [email protected].

