Rajpal Yadav reveals his first wife died in childbirth aged 20: ‘I carried her body on my shoulders’





Actor Rajpal Yadav has become one of the most beloved comedic actors of the generation, but not without facing his own tragedies. The actor opened up about his life and how he dealt with the death of his first wife when he was just 20. In an interview with The Lallantop, Rajpal revealed that tragedy struck him at an age when a person “is not able to handle the weight of emotions”. The actor said he was selected to work at the Ordnance Clothing factory, and the whole village talked about how, at such a young age, he managed to find a job. What finally followed was marriage. “Back then, if you were a 20-year-old man with a job, people would ask your family to marry you off. So my father married me. My first wife, she just gave birth to a baby, a girl, and passed away. I was to meet her the next day but I was carrying her corpse on my shoulders then. But thanks to my family, my mother, my sister-in-law, I never felt like my daughter didn’t have her mother, she grew up with a lot of love. After the death of his first wife in 1991, Rajpal said it took him 13 years to establish himself as an actor, during which time he studied at NSD, made television and films. In 2000, when his film Jungle was released, the actor felt “installed”. “I was 31 and then I met Radha. I had gone to shoot The Hero in 2001, where we met and stayed in touch. We got married in 2003, after the two families gave their OK. Rajpal credited Radha with staying by his side through everything, adjusting to his family and raising his daughter from his first wife as his own. “Believe me, I never asked my wife to wear a saree or anything. The way I talk to my mother, my wife talks to her the same way. She learned the language, one day when I arrived in the village, I saw that Who is the bait of the mouth, because in the villages the women live in a certain way. Every time she visits the village – during Holi and Diwali – no one can assess that she knows five languages! There was no effort on my part. “After my guru, my parents, the one who has supported me the most is my wife, 100%. Radha also raised my daughter from my first wife as her own. She is in Lucknow today, happily married, but the credit goes to my family and my wife. I didn’t do anything, I was just a psychic, everything came and helped,” he added.

