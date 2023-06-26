Cobie Smulders on the fate of Maria Hill – The Hollywood Reporter

[This story contains spoilers for Secret Invasion’s series premiere, “Resurrection.”]

When Marvel Studios ventured into television via Disney+, it was expected that they would be able to delve deeper into their many characters than they can only do in a two-hour movie. Unfortunately, for Secret Invasion Cobie Smulders, his fan-favorite character Maria Hill, won’t get such treatment, as the former SHIELD agent met his end in the Ali Selim-directed series premiere, “Resurrection.”

Given its casting in 2011 The Avengers (2012) led to five more films and three series, Smulders takes his MCU exit in stride. (Her seventh film appearance is set to take place in November Wonders.)

“It was an incredible race. What a dream job,” says Smulders The Hollywood Reporter. “On paper the credits are great, but…every production I’ve done has been an absolute blast with amazing people. So I really have nothing to be ashamed of.”

Smulders is quite surprised that her character’s death didn’t leak considering it was filmed at Piece Hall in Halifax, West Yorkshire, with many background performers and onlookers.

“There were a lot of people around so I’m surprised there wasn’t a leaked image. I guess that’s the respect that Marvel has earned over the last decade, that’s to say, ‘Don’t waste it on people.’ And no one did, luckily,” Smulders says.

What made Hill’s dispatch all the more bizarre was that Samuel L. Jackson was the one who pulled the trigger as the fake Fury. Kingsley Ben-Adir’s villain Gravik took on Fury’s form, creating an ominous dynamic that was the opposite of what Fury had with Hill throughout the MCU. Luckily, the real Nick Fury arrived just in time for Smulders and Jackson to have one last emotional moment.

“It was weird and a bit dark, wasn’t it?” It was a bit weird that day, because this very violent moment was followed by a very emotional moment that Sam and I were able to share,” recalls Smulders. “So I focused more on that last moment than the darkness of him doing that. [as Skrull imposter Fury].”

Below, in a recent spoiler chat with THRSmulders also wonders if the door is still open for a multiverse-like return one day.

Well, normally I would say congratulations, but today is a very dark affair.

(Laughs.) We can still say congratulations. It was an incredible race. What a dream job. I am proud and excited to have had the opportunity to play Maria Hill over the past ten years in film and television and in animated form.

I spoke to you for Spider-Man: Far From Homeand shortly before the premiere, they caught you off guard with the revelation that you unknowingly play a Skrull [Talos’ wife Soren]. And now it happens. So you have reason to be frustrated, but like you said, it’s hard to complain when a 2011 casting led to six more movies and three series.

Yes, on paper, the credits are excellent, but on each project, I also got to meet and work with the most talented creatives. And I’m not just talking about the stars. I’m talking about our teams, our writers, our directors, and all the people who have worked on all of these Marvel movies for years and years and years. Every production I’ve done has been an absolute blast with amazing people. So I really have nothing to reproach myself for.

Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders in Spider-Man: Far From Home

In that same conversation, I asked you a terrible question about whether you prepared for the possibility that you could play Maria Hill for the rest of your life. So I’m really sorry for messing this up.

(Laughs.) It’s good! It’s been a very long run, and I’m only grateful for the time I had.

So how did the news of this punch first come to you?

You mean belly shot!? (Laughs.)

Hit.

They told me right away. I was told right away when [Marvel Studios Co-President] Lou D’Esposito called me to discuss membership [on Secret Invasion], and so I’ve known for years, which is really funny. Good to finally have it there. I’m surprised I didn’t blurt it out, so I’ve known that for a while.

The series’ villain, Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), shapeshifted into Nick Fury, which meant that Sam was the one to perform the act of murdering Maria. Was that dynamic pretty weird that day given the on-screen relationship you’re used to having together?

Yes! I haven’t thought about it since I saw it, but you remind me it was a little weird. Maybe it was weirder for Sam; you would have to ask him. But, yeah, it was weird and kinda dark, wasn’t it? It was a bit weird that day, because this very violent moment was followed by a very emotional moment that Sam and I were able to share. It was regret, worry and pain of loss that was happening, and coupled with the violence, it ended in a more emotional way. So I focused more on that last moment than the darkness of him doing that. [as Skrull imposter Fury].

Could they have programmed the death scene last? Or did you continue to shoot a few scenes before his death?

It was towards the end. I don’t remember if that was the actual ending, but we worked on this whole sequence in that place. It was filmed in this town square just north of London [The Piece Hall in Halifax, West Yorkshire, England]. So we followed the sequence of events as they unfolded with explosions, races, and chases, and then we were done with that. There were a lot of people around so, again, I’m surprised there wasn’t a leaked image. I guess that’s the respect Marvel has earned over the past decade, ie, “Don’t waste it on people.” And no one did, luckily.

(LR): Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill in Marvel Studios Secret Invasion Des Willies/Marvel

Was there pomp and circumstance once you finally wrapped? Was there maybe a Skrull cake?

(Laughs.) Yes, there were gifts given and some notes and cards. There was a bottle of champagne, which was drunk immediately. So there were – and there have been – many nice words and moments.

Luckily, no one’s ever really been to the multiverse, so did they give you any hint that Maria might reappear down the road, somehow? Did they leave the door open?

It’s kind of up to them. I will always answer the call, but I have no idea what they have planned for future productions. But I guess anything is possible in the multiverse.

(LR): Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill in Marvel Studios Secret Invasion Gareth Gatrell/Marvel

Earlier in the episode, I loved how you accepted Fury’s offer of snacks. You said “Yeah, okay” in such a resigned and exhausted way.

(Laughs.) Yeah, I feel like that sums up the whole episode. Maria has been alone in this battle for so long, and Fury, especially when it comes to the Skrulls, is going to take the lead. She must therefore accompany him most of the time, especially now that he is back. At that point, she said to herself, “Okay, okay. Let’s just do that. (Laughs.)

Decades from now, when your loved ones ask you about your time as Maria Hill, which day on a Marvel project are you likely to tell them first?

There were these big scenes that we shot in the first and the second avengers, and we were all chatting sitting around tables or standing on a boat. On the first one, it was really intimidating for me to walk into these big stages, but it was really magical that I was able to be there for several days and shoot these scenes and watch these performances. I also got to watch the production and see how it translated to screen with added CGI and whatever else. I had never been a part of something like this before, where a movie mixed art with actual production and performance as much as the first ones. So it was really cool to witness the mix of what these artists did.

I remember going to the first one and getting artist renderings of my character and her costume, and it was so thought out and beautifully done. So it will always be a big takeaway. It will also be the support of the fans. It’s been an incredible ten years of being a part of something that’s so loved and makes people so excited. They’re so emotionally attached to these characters and this world, and it’s really cool to be a part of that.

Secret Invasion now airs every Wednesday on Disney+.