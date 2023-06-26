Fourth Firefighters: New parade route; return of carnival and entertainment

HUNTSVILLE | Plans are afoot for the fourth annual Huntsville City Firefighters Festival, with some pretty big changes for this year’s event.

For the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, live entertainment will return to Firemens Fourth Festival. The Clint Keeton Band, featuring Scott County’s own Clint Keeton, will perform throughout the evening of Tuesday, July 4. In addition, a carnival returns to the festival for the youngest. Another major change will be to the route of the annual Independence Day Parade, which will leave at 7 p.m. on the evening of July 4.

The two-day event, presented by the Huntsville Fire Department, kicks off Monday, July 3 with food and craft vendors.

We have a lot of vendors and a lot of food stalls, said Huntsville Mayor Dennis Jeffers. They will all come to settle on the evening of July 3rd. We’ve talked about a county-wide prayer meeting, which isn’t set in stone, but if it happens, it will also be Monday night.

The festival kicks off on Tuesday morning, with registration for the annual New River Run starting at 6:30 a.m. The 5k/10k run will start at the courthouse mall at 7 a.m. For those who want to register in advance, applications are available at the Huntsville Municipal Building.

There is also still time for sellers to register to participate. Fees range from $35 for craft booths to $50 for political booths to $120 or $160 for food vendors.

As the New River Run begins Tuesday morning, Huntsville Firefighters will begin serving their annual fundraising breakfast on the mall. Breakfast will consist of all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausages and Gather coffee for $5 per person.

New to the festival this year will be a small carnival that will take place at the bottom of the mall. Jeffers said he met the owner of the carnival when he was set up at the annual Shadrack Christmas Wonderland at Smokies Park in Sevierville last December.

It’s really clean, said the mayor. It is aimed more at small children. They have a train with its own tracks, tea cups, little games, and they said they were very generous with their prices.

The Clint Keeton Band will take the stage around 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon as the festival kicks into high gear. After taking a break during the parade, Keeton and his band will perform again until the fireworks begin. As a nightcap, the band will perform for about an hour after the fireworks end.

The lineup for the parade will begin at 6 p.m. The parade will begin at its traditional location: First Baptist Church, just east of Huntsville Elementary School. The parade will leave at 7 p.m., and when it does, it will follow a different route.

In previous years, the parade traveled Baker Highway to Court Street before circling the mall and courthouse, then returning to the starting point via Baker Highway.

This year, the parade will travel down Baker Highway to Court Street and down the one-way street that serves as the mall’s exit. Essentially, the parade will circle the mall and the Upside Down Courthouse. After traveling behind the courthouse near the old jail, the parade route will exit the mall as it enters the Brimstone Recreations office.

From there, the parade route will turn west on Baker Highway and continue to Huntsville City Park before dissolving.

It was just a matter of safety, Jeffers said of the switch. For the past two years we’ve had close calls with kids jumping past the parade when we come back and meet. When you throw candy, kids run right past you because they don’t see you coming.

Jeffers said the change will keep children safe from harm, at least more so than in the past.

Hopefully they can stay on the sidewalk now where it’s safe. We will not back down and crash. And there’s plenty of room in the park for us to split up. And people who want to watch the parade can sit on the side of the road to White Rock Church or even further if they wish.

The annual fireworks display will begin around 10 p.m. or once everyone has settled in after the parade. Jeffers said this year’s display should be bigger and better, even though inflation has driven up mortar costs.

We try to add something to it every year so that it’s always better than the year before, he said.

The Independent Herald will broadcast live video of the Fourth Fire Brigade festivities, starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday July 4.