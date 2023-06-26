Human remains found in the region An actor has disappeared





A major update has arrived on the search for the missing actor Julien Sands. In January, Sands went missing while hiking solo in the Mount Baldy area of ​​Southern California. Extensive search efforts have taken place, including a new operation last week involving drones, several helicopters and 80 volunteers, but no trace of Sands has been found.



Exactly a week later, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced that hikers “discovered human remains in the Baldy Mountain Wilderness” on Saturday morning, though they did not mention Sands by name. . The remains were taken to the local coroner’s office, although the deceased has not yet been positively identified. Authorities say the identification should be completed by next week, when more details will be revealed to the press. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Pending positive identification, this could lead to closure on Sands’ family after more than five months of searching. Although it may seem likely that Sands has been found, it is important to note that many other hikers have gone missing in the Mount Baldy area. More than 100 search and rescue operations have been carried out in the region since 2020 alone with six confirmed fatalities. The actor was also among many hikers to go missing in January; A A 75-year-old man was found alive that month, having disappeared nine days after Sands disappeared. In February, the body of a 62-year-old man disappeared the same day as Sands was discovered. Related: Julian Sands’ Family Speak Out on Continuing Search for Missing Actor



Julian Sands may have been found Cleopatra Entertainment Sands’ family had long accepted that Sands was deceased. One of the first to speak out was his brother, Nick Sands. Just under two weeks after his brother’s disappearance, Nick remarked on how fitting it was for Julian to do what he loved in a place he particularly loved. “I know in my heart he’s gone,” Nick said, per Craven Herald and Pioneer. “When in Los Angeles, the Mount Baldy mountain range was his favorite place, he went there as often as he could, Julian liked to say, ‘I’ve never taken a vacation but I rest once in a while. ‘ Well, he now rests in a place that he would really approve of, those are the hills and mountains where Julian was really resurrected. More recently, a family statement was released in recognition of the massive search over the past week. The family thanked the volunteers as well as the sheriff’s office for their continued commitment to finding Sands, even after five months without any new clues being uncovered. “We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who worked tirelessly to locate Julian,” the statement read. “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with fond memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and an original and collaborative performer.”

