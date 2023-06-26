The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning a spin-off show from Great Expectations | Entertainment





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are working on a ‘Great Expectations’ spin-off show for Netflix. The couple signed a rumored $100 million deal with the streaming service when they stepped down as senior royals to move to California three years ago, and although their deal only lasted until now only resulted in the “Harry + Meghan” docuseries. and another documentary program, ‘Live to Lead’, there are other projects in the pipeline. According to the Wall Street Journal, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s Archewell company are creating “Bad Manners,” a prequel based on Charles Dickens’ classic character Miss Havisham, but with the lonely spinster reimagined as a strong woman living in a patriarchal society, although the show has yet to be lit. Harry’s Invictus Games documentary series is also nearing completion, however, Meghan’s animated children’s series ‘Pearl’ was canceled last May, and the couple have also seen a number of other proposals cancelled. The outlet reports that their suggestions seemed designed to replicate already successful shows on Netflix, including a sitcom “described as ‘Emily in Paris,’ but about a man” and an LGBTQ+ show that would be family-friendly. , which was considered too similar to ‘coup de coeur’. Despite the setbacks, Harry and Meghan – who have Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, together – and Netflix remain happy with the deal. A spokesperson for Archewell said: New businesses often make changes in their start-up phase, both with people and strategy, and we are no exception. Were more equipped, focused and energized than ever. She also noted that the company recently hired actress and producer Tracy Ryerson as head of scripted content. Meanwhile, the Netflix representative pointed to the fact that ‘Harry + Meghan’ had been their biggest documentary debut and insisted that they valued the partnership with Archewell. The spokesperson added, “Well, keep working together on a number of projects.”

