‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ returns to top spot at box office as ‘The Flash’ falls | Thread





LOS ANGELES (AP) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse took its webs back to the top of the box office charts while The Flash saw a faster drop than the movies’ speedy character. Spidey’s animated sequel starring Shameik Moore as teenage webslinger Miles Morales reclaimed the top spot in its fourth week in North American theaters, grossing $19.3 million. The latest figure helped the Sony film reach $317.1 million domestically and an impressive $560.3 million worldwide. For a film like this, crawling and returning a canvas to the top spot is very rare, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. This is a testament to the quality of the film. This is a very competitive and crowded summer movie market. And yet Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse stood out as one of the biggest films of this summer season. Spider-Verse beat out Elemental, which took second place for the second week in a row with an estimate of $18.5 million. The film held firm after experiencing Pixars’ worst three-day opening last week. No other film saw such a dramatic drop as The Flash with $15.2 million for the big-budget offering. Production for the second week of the DC and Warner Bros. superhero film, starring Ezra Miller, fell 72% after it opened with less than $55 million. So far, the numbers The Flash has racked up are no match for a movie with a $200 million production budget. Some attribute the films’ struggles to Miller’s off-screen behavior, which has included arrests and fouls. The actor apologized and sought mental health treatment. Sometimes it’s not the opening weekend that tells the whole story, especially with Elemental, Dergarabedian said. It’s more about the challenges that a movie like The Flash can sometimes face that are multifaceted, and that’s very difficult to overcome. The Flash narrowly beat No Hard Feelings, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman. The Sony R-rated comedy, which opened in fourth place with $15.1 million, tells the story of a teenage parent who hired a wife (Lawrence) to date and boosted her confidence. Along with Spider-Verse and No Hard Feelings, Dergarabedian said Sony should be happy with the turnout for both movies. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts came in fifth place with $11.6 million in its third week with a total of $122.9 million. He edged out Wes Andersons Asteroid City, who did better than expected with $9 million. In seventh place, The Little Mermaid collected $8.6 million to bring its total to more than $270 million. Dergarabedian said he expects a good draw for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which opens June 30. The opinions don’t matter. I know the reviews are mixed. But the summer movie fan who wants to go to the cinema, you can’t miss this one, he said. It will really be the audience who will decide the ultimate success of this film. Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday. 1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, $19.3 million. 2. Elementary, $18.4 million. 3. The Flash, $15.2 million. 4. No hard feelings, 15.1 million. 5. “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” $11.6 million. 6. Asteroid City $9 million. 7. The Little Mermaid, $8.6 million. 8. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, 3.5 million dollars. 9. Blackening, $3 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

