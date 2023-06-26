Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan testifies at Netanyahu bribery trial over gifts ‘supply line’

Hollywood producer and Israeli citizen Arnon Milchan arrives at The Old Ship Hotel to give evidence during the trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus, in Brighton, Britain June 25, 2023. | Photo credit: REUTERS

An Israeli producer of Hollywood blockbusters spoke at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial on Sunday, describing how he routinely delivered tens of thousands of dollars worth of champagne, cigars and other gifts requested by the Israeli leader .

Arnon Milchan, who appeared via video link from the British city of Brighton, near where he is based, is a key witness whose testimony is essential for prosecutors trying to prove Mr Netanyahu committed fraud and abuse of confidence in one of the three cases. brought against him.

Prosecutors hope Mr. Milchan’s testimony, which began on Sunday and was expected to continue this week and next, paints a picture of the lavish favors given to Mr. Netanyahu and his wife that allegedly prompted the Israeli leader to use his position of power to advance Milchans’ interests. The defense will try to establish that Mr. Netanyahu was not acting in the personal interest of Mr. Milchan and that the gifts were only friendly gestures.

Prosecution and defense lawyers question Mr Milchan in a hotel conference room in Brighton. Although no journalists are allowed to be present, Netanyahu’s wife Sara, on a private visit to Britain, will sit there.

Mr. Milchan’s testimony, which is expected to last six hours a day, is broadcast in a Jerusalem courtroom so that judges and other lawyers can also ask him questions and that reporters and others in attendance can watch.

Netanyahu, who attended some of his trial hearings, arrived in the courtroom shortly after testimony began, accompanied by his security guards and aides. Milchan, who is not charged in the case, greeted him in Hebrew using Netanyahu’s nickname: Shalom, Bibi!

Israel’s Channel 13 broadcast footage of Sara Netanyahu and Milchan, 78, climbing the hotel stairs separately. A screen was set up in the Jerusalem courtroom to broadcast the testimony.

According to the indictment, Milchan, whose production credits include hits such as “Pretty Woman” and 12 Years a Slave, gave Netanyahu and his wife boxes of cigars and cases of champagne over a period of time. of several years. Together with jewels, they represented a sum of money. worth nearly $200,000 in what the indictment describes as a lavish gift supply line.

The indictment accuses Netanyahu of using his influential perch to help Milchan secure a US visa extension by relying on his diplomatic contacts, including former Secretary of State John Kerry. Prosecutors also accuse Netanyahu of working to pass legislation that would have given Milchan millions in tax breaks.

Given the numerous ties between the accused Netanyahu and Milchan, the accused Netanyahu should have avoided dealing with Milchan’s affairs altogether, the indictment says, adding that Netanyahu and Milchan, an Israeli citizen, have links since 1999.

Milchan testifies in one of three cases brought against Netanyahu. The other two, for which he is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust, accuse Netanyahu of trading regulatory favors with powerful media moguls for more positive coverage.

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing, saying he is the victim of a witch hunt orchestrated by liberal media and a biased justice system.

Netanyahu’s legal woes have dogged him politically, placing his ability to govern while on trial at the center of a political crisis that has sent Israelis to the polls five times in less than four years.

They have also fueled accusations from critics that Netanyahu is pushing a controversial government plan to overhaul Israel’s justice system as a way to evade charges. Netanyahu denies these accusations.

The trial, which began in 2020 and still hasn’t heard from Netanyahu himself, featured more than 40 prosecution witnesses, including some of Netanyahu’s closest former confidants who turned against the prime minister.

The testimonies not only shed light on the three cases, but also revealed sensational details about Netanyahu’s character and his family’s reputation for living off the largesse of taxpayers and wealthy supporters. Milchan’s assistant, Hadas Klein, testified last year that the family loved the gifts.

The idea of ​​a plea bargain has resurfaced several times, but prosecutors seem determined for now to see the trial through, despite reports last week that judges had warned them that the crime more serious corruption would be difficult to prove.