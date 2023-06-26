Madhuri Dixit and other celebrities share their birthday wishes for Karisma Kapoor | Bollywood





As actor Karisma Kapoor celebrates his birthday today, June 25, many of his friends and fans have sent their wishes to him. Karisma’s friend Amrita Arora wished her on this special day and wrote: Happy birthday my beautiful bff…@therealkarismakapoor! We love you..stay shady always #slimshady. Karisma Kapoor turns 50 today, if you can believe it. On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit who shared screen space with Karisma in the movie ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ also wished her on her Instagram stories and shared a photo with her. She wrote in the caption, Happy birthday to the sweetest and hardest working person I have known. I wish you all the happiness in life and have a smashing day. Actress Anushka Sharma shared her birthday wishes and wrote: Happy Birthday Karisma! I always wish you love and light.” Rakul Preet wrote in his Instagram Stories, Happy Birthday Stunner… Wishing you lots of happiness and love. Actor Suniel Shetty who worked with Karisma in several movies like Gopi Kishan called her one of his favorite co-stars and wrote: A very very happy birthday to one of my favorite co-stars. Yash Raj Films also wished the actor his special day. Ananya Panday also shared an adorable photo and wrote a special message for Karisma on her Instagram stories, Happy Birthday @therealkarismakapoor.. forever OG inspiration Karisma made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with the movie Prem Qaidi and became a star in the 1990s with several hits including Jigar, Anari, Coolie No.1, Jeet, among others. She became a star with her roles in films such as Raja Hindustani and Dil To Paagal Hai. Karisma won Best Actress for Fiza.

