



Hollywood producer and former Israeli spy Arnon Milchan testified Sunday, June 25 during the corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus, AP reported. Milchan was to answer questions regarding allegations that he provided a supply line of champagne, jewelry and cigars totaling approximately $200,000 to the Israeli leader and his wife in exchange for personal and business favors. Netanyahu, who has served as Israeli prime minister for more than 15 years on multiple occasions, faces a series of bribery and corruption charges. According to AP, Milchan is a key witness whose testimony is critical to prosecutors’ efforts to secure a conviction. Prosecutors allege that favors granted by Milchan to Netanyahu and his wife caused the Israeli leader to use his position of power and influence on Milchan’s behalf, including circumventing tax law changes that allowed Milchan to saving millions of dollars and intervening with US Secretary of State John Kerry to help Milchan obtain a new US visa. Netanyahu claims he was not acting in Milchan’s personal interest and that the gifts were only the result of their friendship. Back as prime minister after the November elections, Netanyahu and hardline ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich began efforts to pass judicial overhaul legislation. Netanyahu’s critics say the plan to overhaul Israel’s judiciary was a way for him to escape corruption and bribery charges and change Israeli laws to make it even easier to build settlements on the land occupied Palestinians. Milchans’ testimony, given by videoconference from a hotel in Brighton, England, where he is based, will continue this week and is expected to last six hours a day. Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, was also present at the Brighton hotel for the testimony. Netanyahu arrived at the Jerusalem courtroom shortly after Milchan’s testimony began while surrounded by his security guards and aides. Milchan greeted him in Hebrew using the nickname Netanyahus, saying Shalom, Bibi! Milchan is a well-known Hollywood figure who produced popular films such as Pretty Woman, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Bohemian Rhapsody and 12 Years a Slave. Milchan also worked for the Israeli secret service. According At New York Timeshe made his fortune through arms trafficking, including secretly procuring weapons for Israel. A decade ago, news emerged that one of Milchans’ companies had illegally exported devices that could serve as nuclear triggers from the United States to Israel in the 1980s. In response, the US government refused to renew Milchans’ 10-year US residency visa. However, according to the indictment in the Netanyahu trial, the Israeli prime minister successfully lobbied senior US officials, including Secretary of State Kerry, on Milchans’ behalf to restore him. Israel was able to acquire nuclear weapons after Israeli agents were aided by US citizens flew more than 300 kilograms of highly enriched uranium from a nuclear fuel fabrication facility in the small town of Apollo, Pennsylvania during the period from 1957 to 1978.

