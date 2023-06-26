The “time has come” for digital creators. And they are there for that.

ANAHEIM, Calif. As VidCon has matured in recent years, so have its attendees.

This year, the annual conference for creators, fans and industry leaders brought together the likes of Hollywood star Keke Palmer and YouTube streamer Minecraft Dream. He has also featured panels such as The New Era of Celebrity and Stream to Mainstream: Hollywoods New Rules of Engagement.

Online content, often seen as less impressive or less serious than traditional media, is proving to be a compelling force in entertainment as the lines between digital, film and TV continue to blur.

I mean, this in the most enjoyable way, said Ian Hecox, co-founder of YouTube comedy channel OG Smosh. VidCon has gone from crackpots to entrepreneurs.

Young people have more and more turned to online video for entertainment. During the pandemic lockdown in 2020, digital content on platforms like YouTube and ICT Tac dominated, which VidCon experts say has helped propel digital media as a serious form of entertainment.

Keke Palmer, right, at VidCon in Anaheim, Calif., on Thursday. Courtesy of VidCon

Were no longer traveling, said Amber Tarshis, chief marketing officer of creator economy startup Jellysmack. The time has come. Digitally driven talents are the power players today.

With everyone at home, audiences ran out of new shows to watch on TV or stream, but creators kept people entertained with new content every day.

It’s really got people looking at creators, not as a hobby but as another linear option, said Joe Gagliese, CEO of influencer marketing and talent management firm Viral Nation.

Gagliese said when he co-founded Viral Nation in 2014, many creators thought the next step in their careers should be through mainstream media.

But creators are no longer just using social media as a jumping-off point for greater stardom. Instead, online content is the end goal. Over the years, content creation has become a serious and achievable career option for many.

They all thought the natural evolution from being a designer was to becoming a celebrity, Gagliese said. Over the years, and some of them have done the crossover and realized, I have to go to work 13 hours a day for $1,200 and they don’t care who I am. Then they realize that, it’s a completely different grind than what they’re used to.

The transition from digital to mainstream media has not always been smooth, in part because executives have tried to impose traditional growth models on new-era talent. In general, the relationship between digital talent and Hollywood executives investing in it has been strained in the past. The creators felt that many people from the traditional entertainment industry did not have access to the internet.

Hecox and Anthony Padilla, co-creators of Smosh, can attest to that. The duo, who recently reunited after parting ways in 2017 to buy the brand, have gone through different phases and investments in the creator space since the two launched their channel in 2005.

Smosh’s Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox at VidCon in Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday. Courtesy of VidCon

They had a lot of institutional knowledge about how things worked in a traditional space, Hecox said of early executives who leveraged digital. It wasn’t really one for one when it came to digital. So there’s a lot of stuff that just wasn’t very productive in the digital space. It’s a very different world. It’s a lot less money.

The directive from some executives Smosh worked with, Padilla said, was to incorporate different elements into his YouTube videos because they thought it would help the whole company. Hecox said that towards the end of their initial partnership with Padillas, they prioritized production quality in a way their audiences didn’t like.

We got too far away from digital and we started to look more like TV, and I think people didn’t tune into that, Hecox said.

Padilla and Hecox now own their brand and have creative control over it. Instead of stretching to fit a traditional mold, they redirected their focus to their roots and what fans preferred.

The entertainment industry has gradually improved its management of digital creators, according to Jade Sherman, head of digital at A3 Artists Agency. Sherman said that in the beginning, some agencies viewed digital as the industry’s ugly son-in-law.

Now, people don’t try to squeeze digital talent into a traditional type of medium, then drop them and wish them well, she said.

They really try to understand, why should we work with this creator in this kind of format? What makes it more impactful? What makes it different from what they already do? And the truth is, sometimes that might not be an option.

Alan Chikin Chow, who is represented by A3, started his career as an actor but focused on social media content, which led him to become the most-watched YouTube short film creator with a dedicated fan base. While he still dabbles in traditional projects, he said YouTube has allowed him to create comedies and tell stories on his own terms.

I think what’s really exciting about being a creator is that you have the power to create your own brand, create your own voice, and really distill what you want to say, without having to integrate into someone else’s project narrative, he says.

Traditional stars increasingly see the value of digital content. Superstars like Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Will Smith have been creating hit and popular online content for years. Now people like Palmer and former Disney Channel actor Christy Carlson Romano are building digital media companies because of the creative freedom and reach they can achieve with it.

Romano said she wished she had started creating online content earlier because it gave her control over her image, storytelling and creative pursuits. She also said that she identifies as a content creator rather than a celebrity these days.

It’s like you’re your own network, Romano said. I no longer needed to wait for anyone and I would be the only person to benefit from my efforts. So it’s very, very stimulating.

While creators and industry insiders are optimistic about the future of digital media, some say there’s still a lot of work to be done.

Anything that becomes essential has problems, said Gagliese of Viral Nation. So I think you’ll see a lot of growing pains, but if you can pull yourself out of it and you can find that kind of stable space,” this industry, he said, “is going to be a monster.