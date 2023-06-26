Human remains found where actor Julian Sands disappeared on Mount Baldy





Authorities reported the discovery of human remains where actor Julian Sands disappeared on Mount Baldy in January Authorities have confirmed that human remains have been discovered near where Julian Sands went missing on Mount Baldy in California. The San Fernando Police Department released a statement on Saturday that read, “At approximately 10:00 a.m., civilian hikers contacted the Fontana Police Station after discovering human remains in the Mount Baldy Wilderness. “Fontana Station Deputies, along with the Sheriff’s Departments Emergency Operations Division, responded to the scene.” Although authorities did not specifically identify Julian Sands, they found the human remains in the same location on Mount Baldy in California where the Ocean’s Thirteen The actor was reported missing while hiking in January. “The deceased was transported to the coroner’s office, pending positive identification. Identification is expected to be completed next week,” the statement added. Last week, the Sands family released a statement through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, saying, “We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to locate Julian.” they stated. “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with fond memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and an original and collaborative performer.” “Although the missing hiker, Julian Sands, was not found during the recent search mission, the case remains active. We would like to thank everyone who participated in the June 17 search and recovery missions. previous research,” the office added, concluding the tweet. . On January 13, Julian Sands was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area by his wife, Evgenia Citkowitz.

