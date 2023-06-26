Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan testifies in Israeli PM’s corruption trial





Hollywood tycoon Arnon Milchan began giving evidence in the corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, in a hearing that was broadcast live from an English seaside town directly to Israel. The trial is taking place in Jerusalem, but Mr Milchan’s testimony took place in Brighton at the request of the prosecution, which is close to where the 78-year-old is currently based. The testimony is expected to last several days. Prosecutors allege that Mr. Netanyahu wrongly received nearly 700,000 shekels (about $200,000) in gifts from Mr. Milchan and an Australian billionaire. The indictment describes the gifts as a champagne and cigar supply line. The Prime Minister has denied any wrongdoing in this case and two other cases which are being heard in the same trial. Mr. Netanyahu is accused of helping Mr. Milchan with his business interests and with his US visa status. The Prime Minister has described the giving of gifts as normal conduct among friends, calling his trial a political witch hunt. Mr. Milchan hinted at a deeper patriotic cast of the relationship. I can’t tell you how many things Bibi and I did in secret for the country, he said in his testimony, using Mr. Netanyahu’s nickname. When the Prime Minister arrived at the Jerusalem court to witness the testimony, Mr Milchan greeted him off-screen with Shalom, Bibi! Criminal investigations against Mr Netanyahu, who is now in a record sixth term as prime minister, began in 2016 and sparked years of political unrest in Israel. He was charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust for allegedly granting regulatory favors to businessmen in exchange for positive and favorable media coverage. After an inconclusive election cycle and an 18-month stint in opposition, Netanyahu returned to power in December at the head of a far-right government. He denied any link between his trial and the reforms of the justice system that his coalition wants. The proposals met with strong opposition. Protesters demonstrate in Tel Aviv against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government’s judicial overhaul. Reuters Israeli lawmakers began debating a new bill on proposed reforms on Sunday after a break requested by Netanyahu to allow compromise talks with opposition parties. The Prime Minister declared those talks unsuccessful last week and ordered the relaunch of some of the legislation. The proposed changes, which included restrictions on the Supreme Court’s ability to rule against the government, had sparked nationwide protests that prompted Netanyahu to suspend efforts to pass them. Coalition lawmakers said the new bill would be a much softer version of previous proposals that sought to almost completely nullify the Supreme Court’s power to rule against the executive. The opposition, however, say the new bill would still open the door to corruption. You are renewing a legislative blitz designed to destroy the independence of the judiciary and seriously undermine the delicate checks and balances of Israeli democracy, Labor MK Gilad Kariv said at the start of the debate. Opposition Leader Yair Lapid urged Netanyahu to stop legislation and restart negotiations until we reach deals that will preserve democracy and prevent a national catastrophe, in a statement posted on Twitter . The coalition says its aim is to balance the powers of government, legislature and judiciary by cracking down on a Supreme Court it sees as too interventionist Updated: June 25, 2023, 3:46 p.m.

