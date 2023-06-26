Dean Smith, Olympic gold medalist turned Hollywood stuntman, dies at 91 104.5 WOKV





Dean Smith, a sprinter who won a gold medal at the 1952 Summer Olympics and later became one of Hollywood’s top stuntmen, appearing in numerous films starring John Wayne and Paul Newman, died on Saturday. He was 91 years old. >> Read more trending news Smith died at his home in Breckenridge, Texas, after a battle with cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Smith was born in Breckenridge on January 15, 1932 and won All-America honors in the 100 meters in 1952, Variety reported. He won a gold medal as part of the USA 4×100 meter relay team at the Helsinki Olympics. He returned to the University of Texas and played running back for the Longhorns, winning 13 cards in three runs, according to Sports-Reference.com. Turning to Hollywood after his athletic career ended, Smith became a stuntman. He worked in several Oscar-winning films, including films starring Wayne in True Grit and How the West was Won, according to Variety. He also appeared with Wayne in The Comancheros, In Harms Way, El Dorado, The War Wagon, Rio Lobo, Big Jake and The Train Robbers. Smith even wore a red wig and white bustle to replace Maureen OHara in the 1963 film Wayne, McLintock, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The OHaras character backs up from a two-story building and lands in a hay wagon, then hangs onto the back of a moving wagon. The other stunt guys laughed at me everywhere, said I looked like I had nuts in my socks, he told Rob Word on a episode 2014 from the web series A Word About Westerns. But anyway, I made more money on McLintock! than any of the other stunt guys, so you can’t complain about that. Smith also appeared in seven films starring Paul Newman, including Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, The Sting and The Towering Inferno, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Smith has also worked as a stuntman on several television series including Tales of Wells Fargo, Maverick, Gunsmoke, Law Man, Have Gun Will Travel, Walker, Texas Ranger and The Outer Limits, Variety reported. He also worked as a professional rodeo cowboy and was inducted into the Texas Rodeo Cowboys Hall of Fame in 2006, the National Multicultural Museum of Western Heritage and Hall of Fame In 2009 and the Hollywood Stunt Hall of Fame, Variety reported. Last notable deaths: Cox Media Group 2023

