7 Classic Bollywood Songs That Give Valuable Life Lessons





Palak Agarwal Updated: 13 hours ago Follow you like old hindi songs two n kyuki unhe gaana asaan hai? No, not that! (10 points if you have the dialogue reference) Classic Bollywood the songs had a charm for them. Yes, they are very simple to sing and understand, but everything from the musical composition to the vocals is something no Neha Kakkar or Himesh Reshammiya can come close to these days. Not only do these songs remain classic and timeless, but they’re filled with important life lessons. Here are 7 classic Bollywood songs that provide valuable life lessons: 1. Zindagi Ki Yahi Rit Hai Hai: Zindagi ki yahi reet hai, haar ke baad hi jeet hai. Remember that old gem of Anil Kapoor and Sridevi star Mr. India .? The song is sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar and the lyrics were written by Javed Akhtar. It tells us that life comes with happiness, sorrow, tears and smiles. But after every defeat, a victory awaits you. So you must keep striving and keep the lamps of hope burning. You will get your reward at the end. 2. One day Bik Jayega Mati Ke Mol: Ek din bik jayega, mati ke mol, jag me reh jayenge, tere pyaare bol. This beautiful piece was composed by RD Burman. Majrooh Sultanpuri lyrics were sung by Mukesh. The song gives us the important lesson that one day we will all be reduced to humble earth and life will end. All people will remember you for are your good words and good deeds. So make the world a better place where you found it. 3. Kuch to register the kahenge: Kuch to connect kahenge, ka naam hai kehna connection. Chodo bekar ki baatein, beetroot kaheen na jaaye raina. This song from the movie Amar Prem tells us that no matter what you do in life, people will always have their opinions – good and bad. So instead of paying attention to the noise, stay focused on your work and live by your rules with no regrets. 4. Principal Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya: Main zindagi ka saath nibhata chala gaya, har fikr ko dhuein mein udaata chala gaya. This song is from the 1961 movie, Hum Dono, which is sung by Mohd. Raffi. This song tells us to keep moving forward in life no matter how difficult or uncertain the times ahead seem. Instead of brooding over failures, learn to celebrate them and learn from them. If something unfortunate happens, believe it it was your destiny.



5. Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Zindagi ek safar hai suhana, yahan kal kya ho kisne jana. An iconic, right? This song is from the 1971 movie Andaz and was written by Hasrat Jaipur. The melodious voice of Kishore Kumar speaks of the transience of life and explains exactly why, it is important to live every moment fully. It teaches us the lesson to live each day happily without worrying about the rest of the world.



6. Ruk Jana Nahin Tu Haar Ke: Ruk jana nahi tu haar ke, kaanto pe chalk and milenge saaye bahar ke. These lines from Majrooh Sultanpuri are so motivating. This is another song sung by Kishore Kumar and tells us that no matter how hard life gets keep on going because only after walking on a bed of thorns will you be led to beauty source. And the reward will be worth it! 7. Aane Wala Pal Jaane Wala Hai : Aane wala pal jaane wala hai, ho sake to isme zindagi bita do, pal jo yeh jaane wala hai. The song is an exploration of fleeting time and how we must harness every moment for the infinite potential of joy. The song encourages us to live life before it passes. The lyrics are by Gulzar. So how many of these classic Bollywood songs do you find truly inspiring? For Bollywood news, daily horoscope, movie reviews, listen to the best romance podcasts, drama, horror podcasts and more!

