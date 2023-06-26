Nasbandi to Aandhi – how Bollywood films captured the worst of the ER era

AAs the elections approach, a group of residents of Jan Gan Desh form the “Kaali Party” and nominate poor Gangu as their candidate for the post of president. It’s 1975 and young party workers Meera Devi and Gopal begin to train Gangu aka Professor Gangaram in the politics of 1970s India – with a ‘lesson in acting’ before he don’t give a speech. Impressed by his learning abilities, they give him a whole bottle of ‘Netagiri’ tonic, a pill for ‘Inquilab’ and an injection of ‘Samaajwad’. The perfect neta is ready.

This scene, from the 1977 satirical film Cat Kursee Kadepicts the political realities of a time when high inflation, corruption, food shortages and unemployment plagued the country.

Movies such as the recently released THE History of Kerala (2023) and The Kashmir Files (2022), which have sparked controversy across the country, are no exception. Bollywood has been the mirror of all the upside-down but significant political and social events in India’s post-independence history. Even before the dreaded emergency was announced 48 years ago, Hindi cinema captured the grim rise of popular disquiet – from inflation to unemployment to industrial distress in films like Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974), My Apnea (1971), And Namek Haram (1973). The emergency was imposed to quell this rising tide of public anger. And the filmmakers dutifully and courageously recorded the horrors through satire and realism.

The Indira ‘Aandhi’

“Salaam kijiye aal-e-janab aaye hain,

yeh paanch saalon ka dene hisaab aaye hain”

From the 1975 movie Aandhi, directed by Gulzar, this satirical song showed a politician, “Aarti Devi”, in the image of Indira Gandhi – having put on a white sari with blue borders and a low bun with a gray lock, she goes door to door for an election. This happened in the “Indira Wave” which later subsided when the former Prime Minister introduced strict measures such as the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) of 1971, compulsory sterilization and a nationwide crackdown on the media and journalists.

Aandhi shows how Aarti Devi carries forward her father’s political legacy and leaves her family concerns behind. There is also a depiction of Jayaprakash Narayan or JP – a character called Chandersen is shown campaigning as Leader of the Opposition and saying “nobody wants me election ladne ka (I am not interested in contesting the election)”. The film is intercut with photos of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi in the background.

Gandhi Tere Desh Mein

Nasbandi was perhaps the best representation of the campaign of forced sterilization, launched by Sanjay Gandhi in 1975 and vasectomized nearly 8.3 million men.

“I Bharat mein ban gaye Jallianwala Bagh Hazard; Gandhi, How do you attack your country? »— sang Kishore Kumar in the song titled Gandhi Tere Desh Mein of the movie. The song gave voice to the popular lament – how disparate the country had become from Gandhi’s vision.

Directed by IS Johar, Nasbandi features the voice actors of famous actors of the time, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rakesh Khanna, and Manoj Kumar, among many others. The film shows how Indira Gandhi’s government specifically targeted the lower classes during the sterilization campaign to achieve population control goals. Unlike mandatory vasectomy, Nasbandi suggests voluntary family planning as a solution. From labeling authorities and medical personnel as “modern Duryodhans” to lyrics like “Kya mil gaya sarkar ke emergency ke, nasbandi kar ke, hamari bansi baja ke”, the film faithfully depicts the tumultuous times.

desire for beauty

Another important aspect of emergency-era India that Bollywood films capitalized on was the demolition of slums and houses at Delhi’s Turkman Gate in 1976. According to the Shah Commission Reportas part of Sanjay Gandhi’s “urban renewal” program, nearly 1,40,000 homes were razed and 7,00,000 pushed out in the rain and cold.

2017 film by Madhur Bhandarkar Indu Sarkar shows the trauma the massacre inflicted on people. The film is peppered with sharp dialogue like “Emergency mein sirf do hi log chalte hain—ek police officer aur ek yes-man (Only two people make things happen in an emergency – a policeman and a yes-man)”. The stuttering Indu (Kirti Kulhari) is the voice of the oppressed masses, who is deeply shaken after seeing the demolition and brings home two children left destitute in the rubble. Her husband, Navin Sarkar (Tota Roy Chowdhury), a staunch government supporter and opportunistic civil servant, ends up leaving her. Sanjay Gandhi (Neil Nitin Mukesh), meanwhile, rejects anyone who dares to dissent. The film highlights how middle-class families in the 70s were often torn between morality and politics. In the film, Navin embodies the arrogant attitude of the government, while the resistant attitude of the masses is represented by the stuttering Indu. It ends with Indu saying, “Nasbandi, Pressbandi, Morcha bandi, har taraf paabandi”.

win the rim

Former Congressman and Janata Party MP Amrit Nahata directed the controversial film Cat Kursee Ka in 1977, which parodied Sanjay Gandhi. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting raised 51 objections to the film, and Indira Gandhi’s government banned it. A reworked version of the film was released in 1978.

The protagonist, Gangu (Manohar Singh), is a corrupt politician who aspires to win over the public, personified by a woman named Janta (Shabana Azmi), who is easily influenced.

Before becoming a politician, Gangu promoted a drug called “Sanjay Sanjeevani” – one pill for those without children, two for those who have more than they can handle. But the pill should not be used by single people.

Throughout the film, Janta is kicked, abused, starved, and inflicted with misery. She ends up hanging herself.

Despite all the repression of the era of emergency, Bollywood has done the task of historians – to archive and observe one of the worst periods in Indian history.

(Edited by Humra Laeeq)