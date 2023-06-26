Entertainment
What to know about the ‘Bachelorette’ 2023
‘The Bachelorette’ returns for season 20 this week as star Charity Lawson searches for true love!
Lawson, who was born and raised in Columbus, Georgia, works as a child and family therapist and has a master’s degree from Auburn University. He is one of three children of David and Vickie Lawson.
You might recognize Lawson for his past experience with Bachelor Nation. She was previously a contestant on season 20 of “The Bachelor” with Zach Shallcross. She moved on to the hometown episode, introducing Shallcross to her family and confessing that she “honestly fell in love” with him.
Although Lawson didn’t walk away with the final rose, she won the love of fans. Many have filled in his comment sections on instagram calling her their favorite contestant and hoping to be the next bachelorette. In a game of This or That, “Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer asked him to star in the upcoming season.
Here’s what you need to know about the 27-year-old Georgia native before the new season airs Monday at 9:00 p.m. ET.
A woman with strong values
During her season, Lawson is looking for someone who is honest, empathetic, and who values her for who she is, according to the season’s description of ABC.
Lawson values compassion. She has spent time in undergraduate volunteerism with the campus kitchen and in mentorship. She went to mental health consultation to take care of people.
One of the most powerful tools we have as humans is our mind, it is important that we treat it as such and take care of it, Lawson said in an Instagram post after graduation.
Lawson is looking for a real connection, according to Bachelor Nation. His parents gave him an important example of marriage: they have been married for 47 years.
Part of something ‘so much bigger than me’
In an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Lawson opened up about what it meant to be the fourth woman of color to hold the role and the second monoracial African-American woman.
I’m just honored to be able to hold this performance for other people at home who look like me, women of color. Like the little girls who can look up to me and recognize that it’s something that’s possible for them too, she says.
“The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” were criticized by critics for their lack of diversity. A 2020 petition called for more diversity indicating 40 seasons. 18 years old. 1 black wire.
What to expect from this season
This season, 25 men will be vying for Lawson’s heart, ranging in age from 24 to 33 with jobs including professional wrestler, yacht captain and lawyer.
‘The Bachelorette’ Instagram teased some big moments from the start of the season, including a clip from contestant Brayden come in for a kiss during opening interviews.
As Lawson says in another video, the first night you don’t want to miss.
How to Watch, Stream ‘The Bachelorette’
“The Bachelorette” returns for its 20th season on Monday, June 26 (9-11 p.m. EDT). ABC has yet to release the official schedule. However, based on previous seasons, we can probably expect 11-12 episodes, including an episode of Hometown and Fantasy Suite.
The show will air on ABC and air the next day on Hulu.
|
