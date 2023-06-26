Wrexham’s Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney join Alpine F1 group buy





Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney took over Wrexham in 2020, oversaw the club’s promotion to the Football League in April; The investment sees Alpine valued at around £700m; Alpine’s “Mountain Climber” plan is to fight for the championships in the space of 100 races







Wrexham’s Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are part of an investment in Alpine F1 Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney join a group of investors taking a 24% stake in Alpine Racing. The Formula 1 team’s parent company Renault announced the move on Monday, with a €200m (£171m) deal valuing British company Alpine at around £700m after the investment. Alec Scheiner, co-founder and partner of Otro Capital, will join Alpine’s board of directors. “Deadpool” star Reynolds runs Maximum Effort Investments with McElhenney, from the American comedy series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and fellow actor Michael B. Jordan as co-investors. Reynolds and McElhenney took over Wrexham in November 2020, funding the Welsh football club’s return to the English Football League after winning the National League in April. Their popular documentary series ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ met with great success in North America, thrusting the little-known club into the global spotlight. Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny joined players and staff as they celebrated their return to the EFL after their 15-year absence. Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny joined players and staff as they celebrated their return to the EFL after their 15-year absence. Renault said Otro and RedBird’s investment included participation from the Huntsman family and Main Street Advisors. US investment firm RedBird, led by former Goldman Sachs banker Gerry Cardinale, is an investor in Fenway Sports Group, which owns Premier League side Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox baseball team. Zidane ambassador… meet the Apline F1 team! Who is in charge? How are the drivers? Discover the Apline F1 team… RedBird also owns a majority stake in French football club Toulouse and bought Italy’s AC Milan last August in a €1.2bn (£1bn) deal that also involved the owners of the New York Yankees baseball team. Alpine, with a factory in Enstone, won the Formula 1 World Constructors’ Championships in 2005 and 2006 when they competed as a factory team for Renault and also as Benetton in 1995. Alpine F1 is currently fifth in the 2023 standings, after eight races They finished fourth in the championship last year and are currently fifth after eight races in the 2023 season. Renault said Alpine Racing SAS, the French entity that manufactures the team’s engines in Viry-Chtillon, will remain wholly owned by the automaker. “This association is an important step to improve our performance at all levels,” said Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi. “Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, as international players with solid experience in the sports industry, will bring their recognized expertise to boost our media and marketing strategy, essential to support our sports performance over the long term. term. “The additional revenue generated will in turn be reinvested in the team, to further accelerate our Mountain Climber plan, aiming to catch up with the best teams in terms of state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.” “Mountain Climber” is a plan to fight for championships within 100 races, starting in 2022.

