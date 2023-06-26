Entertainment
Daily horoscope for June 25, 2023
Misunderstandings are easy to make today. The Moon falls into a confusing opposition with hazy Neptune, so it might be pretty hard to know what we’re talking about, though a lunar trine to Pluto will have us trying to figure it out regardless of our headspace. Mercury will square Neptune at 6:36 p.m. EDT, so trying to get to the heart of any question will be like getting lost in Wonderland. Once the Moon moves into graceful Libra, we will be better equipped to balance our mindsets.
March 21-April 19
Trying to say what you mean and saying what you say will be anything but simple on a day like this. You have a gift for chatter as Mercury visits your chatty 3rd house, but that gift is thrown out the window as Mercury confronts mystical Neptune in your mysterious 12th house. Avoid attempts to deal with serious matters, as you may miss the mark or forget important information. This cycle is better suited to poetry and daydreaming, not chasing clear conclusions.
April 20-May 20
An altruistic urge might cause you to give more than you can afford. You probably have money on your brain while Mercury spins in your income sector, but any savvy fiscal policy will be next to useless when Mercury spars with Neptune in your humanitarian 11th house. It’s wonderful to donate to a good cause, but don’t let your emotions trick you into giving too much or let someone fool you. Do your research before giving your money.
May 21-June 20
Pursuing your goals might feel like plummeting down the rabbit hole right now. You’re thinking at full speed as your sign’s ruler, Mercury, moves through your 1st House of Action, but all that mental energy may start to spin in circles as the cosmic communicator growls at Neptune in your 10th House of Ambition. Neptune can throw a fog wherever it goes, so you may find yourself suddenly unsure of what you want. Ignore any doubts, as they should evaporate in a day or two.
June 21-July 22
The line between fantasy and reality is particularly blurred at the moment. You might miss the big picture as Mercury visits your sleepy 12th house, and that picture becomes even more inscrutable as Mercury places Neptune in your adventurous 9th house. It’s wonderful when everything seems possible, but don’t let your imagination run wild! Beware of overestimating your abilities with encouraging Mercury and Neptune. Avoid making enthusiastic plans that you might end up regretting down the road.
July 23-August 22
Some heaviness might currently be dragging under your feet – you will probably find it difficult to get rid of it. Chatty Mercury in your social 11th house excites the idea of partying with your friends, but the mood changes when Mercury places Neptune in your deeply private 8th house. Whether there’s a specific reason or not, you’ll probably just feel comfortable and would rather be alone than deal with people. A rain check should be more than acceptable.
August 23-September 22
People may not be as supportive as you would like today. You’re ready to rise through the ranks as Mercury hovers over your 10th House of Ambitions, but its place in Neptune in your partnership sector might make you feel like you’re doing all the heavy lifting while everyone else is ducking their dues. The wisest way to handle this is to avoid setting unrealistic expectations and, if you need someone’s help, be upfront about what you’re asking for. Remember that mistakes are human.
September 23-October 22
The world is full of exciting opportunities, but currently it is not easy to seize them. Foreign vistas beckon as Mercury continues its annual journey through your adventurous 9th house, but you’ll likely need to come back to reality as it places Neptune in your responsible 6th house. Maybe some task you’ve forgotten is demanding your attention, or you’re feeling so overwhelmed that you can barely perceive what’s directly in front of you. Don’t worry, the world can wait.
October 23-November 21
One slip could make revealing private information uncomfortably easy today. Your mind is on serious matters as Mercury visits your 8th house of riddles, but those secrets might become other people’s business when the messenger planet places Neptune loudly in your 5th house. Just because there’s an audience doesn’t mean you have to play in the gallery, so try to stick to the script and avoid stepping out of the book. Better to be careful than to regret a moment of casualness.
November 22-December 21
People may have a lot to say to you, but what you think about it is another matter altogether. Mercury in your partnership sector highlights many important topics to discuss with important people, but as it opposes Neptune in your emotional 4th house, it could lead to someone pushing your buttons without realizing it. account. It might be best to take some space for yourself, or at least let people know exactly where your limits lie, even if they’re only temporary.
December 22-January 19
It’s easy to run around and not feel like you’ve accomplished anything at a time like this. You’re at your best as light-footed Mercury moves through your responsible 6th house, but that efficiency is thrown out the window as Mercury tangles in a square with Neptune in your talkative 3rd house. The distraction can happen while you’re in the middle of vital tasks, or someone else can continually pull you away from work. Don’t expect too much productivity.
January 20-February 18
Having fun can come with hidden costs at the moment. Mercury is flying through your 5th House of Joy, so you’re allowed to focus on finding ways to enjoy yourself as much as possible, but Mercury also faces Neptune in your income sector, which could create chaos with your finances. . Be very careful about volunteering to pay anything, because what may seem like a generous idea when you have it may turn out to be more expensive than expected.
February 19-March 20
You may now feel rather disconnected from the world, as if you were having an out of body experience. Mercury is in your emotional zone, so you’re inclined to say how you feel, but you might not be able to say how you feel when Mercury places Neptune in your own sign. It’s good to have moments when things seem uncertain! The more you try to push for a conclusion, the more difficult it will become. Do your best to avoid unnecessary confrontation.
