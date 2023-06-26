Kangana Ranaut has the courage to speak out on Bollywood issues, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Exclusive

Kangana Ranaut often makes headlines for her outspoken nature and cheeky statements. The actor-filmmaker has never been shy about sharing strong opinions on the dark side of the Hindi film industry, especially when it comes to the privilege enjoyed by child stars and the hardships foreigners like her go through to make a name for themselves. In fact, she started the nepotism debate in Bollywood when she appeared on filmmaker Karan Johars’ chat show Koffee With Karan in 2017 and called Karan a standard bearer for nepotism and the movie mafia. .

Recently, Kangana became a producer with the Amazon Prime Video film, Tiku Weds Sheru, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. When launching her trailer, Kangana said that launching her banner, Manikarnika Films, was a strategic move to provide a platform for foreigners to showcase their talents. And now, in an exclusive chat with News18, Nawazuddin praises Kanganas’ prowess for being the only actor to call out and shed light on the flip side of show business.

Speaking of which, he says, Kangana is very transparent and honest when it comes to exposing issues in the film industry. Most people say politically correct things, but she has a lot of courage. He points out that there are many who would rather turn a deaf year and accept the belly of Bollywood, but appreciate Kangana for starting a conversation that was long overdue. Kangana is the only person who has the courage to talk about the things she does and they are absolutely relevant. Many think the truth is bitter and there is no doubt about it. How many people have the courage to talk about the issues facing our industry? Kangana is wonderful, he says.

Nawazuddin further praises Kanganas stint as a producer as he points out, she would come to the sets and we would rehearse our scenes with her. The fact that she is an incredible actress helped us improvise nuances and scenes.

Interestingly, Tiku Weds Sheru sees him playing a junior artist struggling to fulfill his dreams in the city of Mumbai. Nawazuddin, who started his career with winking appearances in Hindi films, tells us that filming the movie brought him back to his struggling acting days. But he is quick to add that his struggles fueled his ambitions rather than killing them.

The fact that I worked very hard to become an actor did not make me bitter. In fact, I’m glad I worked so hard. I have been a hard worker from the very beginning. Before, I used to farm and worked hard in the fields too. I continue to work hard until this date much like a farmer. I find joy in it, says the actor, who will then be seen in Haddi, Laxman Lopez, Saindhav and Noorani Chehra.

Having collaborated with Kangana as a producer, Nawazuddin now wants to share screen space with her soon. Speaking of which, he shares, We never got an offer to work together as co-stars but I hope to work with her on a movie very soon and I hope it’s a love story.