Every Superman Actor In The Flash Movie (Full List)





the flashThe film’s exploration of the DC Multiverse allowed the film to highlight several Supermen from alternate Earths. One of the main stories of the Ezra Miller-directed film is finding Superman after the titular hero travels back in time to save his mother and finds himself in a whole new world. Instead of finding the Man of Steel, Barry Allen, his younger self, and Batman ended up saving Supergirl from Sasha Calle. Supergirl played an important role in the flash movie, helping the team try to stave off the impending attack by General Zod and the evil Kryptonians. The Flash Movie Starred 4 Superman Actors In addition to pushing Supergirl to the fore, the flash still paid homage to Superman with appearances from four actors who have played (or nearly played) the role in DC history. Here are all of the Superman actors who have appeared in the film. 1.) Henry Cavill CC After a series of rumors capped off by his eventual departure as DCEU’s Superman, Henry Cavill still made his presence felt in the flash. The film’s opening sequence explained Superman’s absence from the Justice League’s mission to save the day in Gotham City, with a clip showing the DC hero using his heat vision to seal off an erupting volcano in Guatemala. More so, the actor’s likeness also appeared in the blink of an eye and you’ll miss him in one of the film’s final chrono ball sequences inside the Speed ​​Force. 2.) George Reeves CC George Reeves’ iteration of Superman briefly appeared during the sequence where different universes clash. The scene showed a brief snippet of the 1950s universe Superman TV series featuring Reeves’ DC superhero. However, a good portion of fans are against the actor’s appearance in the film, noting that the flash premiered on the anniversary of the day Reeves committed suicide, apparently because of his role as Superman. On June 16, 1959, Reeves committed suicide after suffering depression for allegedly not being able to find work outside of his role as Superman. Reeves was the second actor in history to portray a live-action Superman. The actor made his debut in 1951 Superman and the mole menwhich ultimately led to the The Adventures of Superman TV show in 1952. 3.) Christopher Reeve CC In a surprising twist, Christopher Reeve’s Superman appeared alongside Helen Slater’s Supergirl during the Speed ​​Force sequence. However, the flash showed the universes of Reeve’s Superman and Nicolas Cage’s Superman colliding, leading to strong speculation that both universes are now destroyed. While it might end up being unlikely, the existence of the multiverse proved that the possibilities are endless, and Reeve’s Superman could still exist in a different universe. Reeve’s iconic portrayal of the DC hero began with 1978 Superman. The film’s success spawned three sequels and even a super girl spin off. 4.) Nicholas Cage CC While the actor’s cameo leaked early, Nicolas Cage’s version of Superman was also included in the flashof the Speed ​​Force sequence. In the character’s notable appearance, Cage’s Superman was seen battling a giant alien spider before his world clashed with Reeve’s Superman world. Cage almost portrayed Superman in the 90s Tim Burton-directed film superman lives movie that was eventually cancelled. the flash plays in theaters around the world.

