Human remains found in area where British actor Julian Sands disappeared 5 months ago





The 65-year-old artist was reported missing on January 13 Human remains have been found in the area of ​​Southern California where British actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago, BBC reported. In a statementThe San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said it was contacted around 10 a.m. local time Saturday by California hikers who found human remains in the Mount Baldy wilderness, more than 40 miles north. -east of Los Angeles. The remains were taken to the coroner’s office for identification, the department said. The identification process should take about a week. Notably, the 65-year-old entertainer was reported missing by his wife on Friday evening, Jan. 13, after hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of ​​the San Gabriel Mountains, according to Variety. The Baldy Bowl, about 80 km northeast of Los Angeles, just below the Mount Baldy ski area, is a popular destination for skiers, climbers and hikers. A search was immediately launched in the area, but ground crews were withdrawn a day later due to avalanche hazards and poor trail conditions. A June 17 search for Sands, the eighth organized search since her disappearance, was also unsuccessful, authorities said. Despite recent warmer weather, parts of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions. Several areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have more than 10 feet of ice and snow, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said last week. Last week, the Sands family shared a statement, expressing their gratitude for the ongoing search and rescue efforts. “We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who worked tirelessly to find Julian. We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with fond memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and of the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” they said. Born in England, Mr Sands moved to California in the 1980s to pursue a career in Hollywood after the success of the 1985 film ”A room with a view,” a period romance in which he was cast as the leading man opposite Helena Bonham Carter. He also starred as the son of Satan in the 1989 supernatural thriller “Warlock” and its sequel “Warlock: Armageddon.” Other film credits include supporting roles in “The Killing Fields”, “Arachnophobia” And “Leaving Las Vegas.”

