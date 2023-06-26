Bollywood actress Yami Gautam brings home the new BMW X7





The X7 is the most luxurious SUV offered by BMW and received a quarantine refresh earlier in the year Expanding her collection of cars already focused on luxury and comfort, Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has just added another in the form of the facelifted BMW X7. It appears to be finished in the Tanzanite Blue Metallic paint option, but the exact powertrain configuration cannot be determined. Yami already has the likes of an Audi Q7 SUV and an Audi A4 to his name. Learn more about the BMW SUV BMW had launched the first generation X7 in India in 2019, after which it was refreshed in January 2023. The X7 comes in a single M Sport trim only (which even the Uri-the famous actress now owns). Its petrol variant (xDrive40i M Sport) costs Rs 1.22 crore, while the diesel variant (xDrive40d M Sport) is priced at Rs 1.25 crore (both ex-showroom Delhi). Read also: 3 things to know about the last ride of Shikhar Dhawan, the autobiography of the Land Rover Range Rover Powertrain details The Indian-spec BMW X7 comes with a set of 3-liter twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. While the former is good for 381PS/520Nm, the latter is 340PS and 700Nm. Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, powering all four wheels. Both motors benefit from 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, further boosting power to 12PS/200Nm under hard acceleration. BMW claims the X7 can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. The new X7 has four driving modes: Comfort, Efficient, Sport and Sport Plus. Technology Officer BMW has equipped the X7, its flagship luxury SUV, with numerous roof features such as dual screens (12.3-inch digital driver display and 14.9-inch infotainment unit), panoramic sunroof, lighting ambient of 14 colors and a digital key. Its safety kit includes multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and Cornering Brake Control (CBC). It also comes with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control and driver drowsiness detection. Read also: Elon Musk confirms Tesla India debut after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi Who is he in competition with? The facelifted X7 takes on the Audi Q7, Volvo XC90 and Mercedes-Benz GLS. Find out more about: BMW X7 Automatic

