Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney: Wrexhams Hollywood owners part of group taking 24% stake in Alpine F1 team

Wrexhams Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are part of a new investment group taking a 24% stake in Alpine, the team’s parent company Renault announced on Monday. The investment group also includes Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners. Besides Reynolds and McElhenney, actor Michael B. Jordan is a co-investor in Maximum Effort Investments led by the Deadpool star who will bring his expertise to the new group to boost its media and marketing strategy, according to Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpin. The team announced the deal would see $218m (200m) injected into the UK-based team, with the statement saying Alpine is now valued at $900m. The investment will accelerate Alpine’s growth plans and sporting ambitions in F1, the statement said. Alpine is currently fifth in this year’s F1 constructors’ championship. This association is an important step to improve our performance at all levels, said Rossi. First of all, Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, as international players with solid experience in the sports industry, will bring their recognized expertise to boost our media and marketing strategy, essential to support our performance. long-term sports. Secondly, the additional revenue generated will in turn be reinvested in the team, to further accelerate our Mountain Climber plan, aimed at catching up with the best teams in terms of facilities and state-of-the-art equipment, added Rossi. The Alpines Mountain Climber plan is the schedule for teams that will compete for championship titles in the space of 100 races, starting in 2022. The group of investors has previous experience working in sports. RedBird has been involved with the Fenway Sports Group, owners of Premier League team Liverpool and Major League Baseball giants, the Boston Red Sox as well as the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL and Toulouse in French football . RedBird has also bought Italian football giants AC Milan for $1.2 billion last year. Reynolds and McElhenney are co-owners of Welsh football team, Wrexham. Since taking over the club in 2021, Wrexham have become a topic of global interest. In addition to a hit Disney+ documentary, the club secure promotion to the Football League in April, ending a 15-year stint in non-league football. The statement says Reynolds and McElhenneys Maximum Effort Investments will provide successful sports and media experience and operational expertise in building high-growth businesses.

