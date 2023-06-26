Treat Williams’ wife honors wedding anniversary after actor’s fatal motorcycle crash





Pamela Van Sant remembered Treat Williams on what would have been their 35th wedding anniversary. The ‘Everwood’ actor died nearly two weeks ago in a car crash in Dorset, Vermont, police say. He was 71 years old. Van Sant shared a series of memories from their 1988 nuptials with his social media followers on Sunday. “Happy birthday honey,” she wrote on Instagram. “35 years.” TREAT WILLIAMS, ACTOR OF BLUE BLOODS, DEAD AT 71 IN VEHICLE COLLISION IN VERMONT Williams wore a white jacket with a black bow tie to marry Van Sant, who was dressed in an ethereal white wedding dress with a flowing veil and headpiece. DEALING WITH WILLIAMS’ DAUGHTER SPEAKS AFTER ACTOR’S FATAL MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT: ‘PAIN THAT NEVER FELT’ She sat on his lap and wrapped her arms around Williams in a Christmas photo. Pam also shared a photo from their “first anniversary on location in Bali”, with the couple dressed in traditional Balinese wedding attire. She also posted a photo with Treat wrapping her arms around her as snow fell to the ground in a picturesque winter wonderland scene. Authorities confirmed Williams’ death in a statement two weeks ago. Williams was driving down Morse Hill Road at around 4.53pm when his motorcycle was unable to avoid a Honda SUV and the two vehicles collided. PROCESS WILLIAMS’ HOLLYWOOD LEGACY: CO-STARS AND FRIENDS PAY TRIBUTE TO THE ACTOR’S LIFE AND CAREER “Vermont State Police are investigating a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on Monday afternoon, June 12, 2023, in Dorset, in which the driver of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries,” the statement read. “The motorcyclist is identified as Richard Treat Williams, 71, of Downtown Manchester, Vermont.” Officials added: “Initial investigation indicates that the Element came to a stop, signaled a left turn, and then entered the path of a 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle driven by Williams.” Williams was unable to avoid the oncoming vehicle and was thrown from his motorcycle, suffering serious injuries, police said. He was then airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER The other driver was stopped by medical staff at the scene with minor injuries but was not taken to hospital. “The investigation into this crash is in its early stages. A member of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was at the scene Monday evening, and team members will return to the scene of the collision on Tuesday, June 13 to continue processing the scene,” Vermont State Police said. The actor’s long film and television career began in 1975 with his film debut in ‘Deadly Hero’. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP His decades-long career included roles in the 2007 “Heartland” and 2016-2022 “Chesapeake Shores” television series, and films such as “127 Hours,” “The Congressman” and “12 Mighty Orphans.” He recently starred as Lenny Ross in the popular crime drama “Blue Bloods.” Fox News Digital’s Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.

