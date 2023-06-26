‘Come here baby’: All of Hollywood was uneasy after Cameron Diaz was forcefully kissed despite his continued protests





When the #MeToo movement started about 17 years ago, it revolutionized the whole world, especially industries like Hollywood which are inherently blighted by corrupt and malicious men. Suddenly, the wave of justice carried by the movement has brought to light the dark underside of the entertainment industry. But women didn’t have such safety nets to fall back on in the ’90s. Perhaps if they did, things might have turned out differently for Cameron Diaz. See also: She’s not very proud of it: Cameron Diaz is in a lot of pain and feels guilty because of his alleged problems with Jamie Foxx before his hospitalization 1995 MTV Awards – A Horrifying Evening for Cameron Diaz The 4th edition of the MTV Movie Awards, a great evening for Quentin Tarantino pulp Fiction and the worst for Cameron Diaz.When the charlie’s angels star took the stage to present one of the show’s most popular accolades, the infamous ‘Best Kiss’ award, no one could have predicted the series of events that unfolded afterward. While on stage, Chris Isaak, the singer-songwriter who accompanied her to present the award Stupid and Stupid Stars, forced her to lock lips with him on the spot. Diaz, 50, repeatedly tried to pull away from him, but Isaak, 67, was undeterred as he continued his advances towards the actress, making her unspeakably uncomfortable. “Come here baby,” the occasional guitarist and actor said when Diaz tried to break free from his grip on his waist. The latter managed to present the award and even gave Isaak a taunt or two, hoping it would signal him to keep his distance. Unfortunately, that was not the case. After grabbing her wrist, when Diaz tried to pull away from him, Isaak stood right in front of her, forcing her to kiss him although she clearly didn’t want to. And as if that wasn’t scary enough, he had the nerve to say “I knew you would come” after he was done forcing his mouth on hers. All the while, the distress was clear as day on his face, and it seemed like a blanket of discomfort had fallen on even the audience. Enter Jim Carrey, the actor who stepped in to save the day. See also: There were about 10 of us in the bathroom: Cameron Diaz’s party went horribly wrong after the actress disappeared, leaving Gwyneth Paltrow stuck in a bathtub Jim Carrey – the knight in shining armor THE knight and day the star had linked up with Carrey, 61, in 1994 The mask, a film that also helped transform their professional relationship into a beautiful friendship. So when the iconic comedian, who incidentally won the “Best Kiss” award that night with his Stupid and even dumber co-star Lauren Holly, avenged Diaz’s honor when he took the stage to accept her. See also: If I Was Much Younger, I’d Marry You: Jim Carrey Wanted To Marry And Have Kids With Oscar-winning Actress Emma Stone, But Fans Found It Scary Giving Isaak a taste of his own sordid medicine, Carrey continued to mimic the events of the evening when the former assaulted Diaz on stage. The Truman Show The star apparently kissed the “Blue Hotel” singer, and while the footage doesn’t show it clearly, a heartbroken Isaak was seen wiping his mouth after Carrey left the stage. What an ultimate power move. Source: Checklist

