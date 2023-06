Our favorite influencers are exposing funny tropes in Hindi movies in the funniest way possible

Some things in life are constant. Like the rising sun in the east, the supremacy of rajma-chawal and Bollywood films featuring certain characters with their stereotypes. With few exceptions, have you ever seen a Bollywood movie with a boss and average dress sense or a gaon ki ladki without any difficulty in a big city? Our films have a way of portraying these iconic archetypes that we can only love. For better or worse, these Bollywood tropes have become an integral part of our cinematic experience. Entering the whimsical world of Bollywood antics, our favorite influencers have put their own hilarious spin on these age-old tropes. They expose some of these funny shots in the most entertaining way possible, but with a new perspective, a touch of humor and an undeniable charm for the world of Hindi cinema. Monsoon Romance in all Bollywood Movies Are you even a real Bollywood fan if you haven’t dreamed of dancing in the streets on a rainy day? While we may have swooned over the romantic rain dances, Prapti gives us a glimpse of reality. This is a reminder that, in reality, monsoons can be hot, humid and full of puddles. Their hilarious take on the contrast between movie magic and real life situations is spot on. Girl Boss in all Bollywood movies Sukriti gives us a front row seat in the glitzy, glamorous and sometimes sassy world of Bollywood divas. In her reel, she hilariously points out how girl bosses in Hindi movies always have their fashion game on point, but they also possess a particular penchant for being a little naughty. We wonder, is this just a fun stereotype or is there some hidden truth? Gaon Ki Ladki In all Bollywood movies Mahima takes center stage as she explores the misadventures of “gaon ki ladki” in Bollywood. From over-the-top surprise to dubious judgement, Mahima’s comedic stagings will have you sticking together. Bollywood Producers Today Sanyam, the ultimate trend scout, brings his quick wit to the fore as he uncovers the frenzy surrounding popular Bollywood actor, Kartik Aaryan. The producers’ eagerness to cast the actor in every movie possible is hilarious to say the least. Not only that, he also emphasizes the dance numbers that have become synonymous with Kartik films, leaving us in stitches with his clever observations. Bollywood reinvented Like all of us, Karan has reinvented a Bollywood film in his own way. With his infectious energy, he takes on the character of Aishwarya Rai from “Mohabbatein”, dancing to the tunes and adding a hilarious twist to his dialogue. Well, these funny videos are a reminder that while these tropes might seem repetitive, they’re also a source of endless laughter and joy. Read iDiva for the latest Bollywood news, fashion looks, beauty and lifestyle.

