Dee Snider – rocker, actor, DJ and now writer – draws inspiration from Long Island childhood in debut novel ‘Frats’

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, (AP) — Dee Snider is taking a new approach to life after rock stardom.

The former lead singer of ’80s glam rock band Twisted Sister has just released his debut novel, ‘Frats,’ about the madness, cruelty and booze- and testosterone-fueled bravado of the high school frat scene. 1970s in Long Island, New York, where he grew up.

His debut as a novelist follows his previous stints as a radio disc jockey, television voice-over artist, Broadway actor, horror film writer and of course the flirty face (more on this more later) of the group best known for the hits “We” I’m Not Gonna Take It” and “I Wanna Rock”.

“Always something new and interesting; that’s key for me,” Snider said. “I want to feel challenged.”

He had the writing bug with the script for the band’s breakthrough 1984 video for “We’re Not Gonna Take It” in which a stern father berates his teenage son, who then turns into Snider and engages in cartoonish takedowns of his dear old daddy. .

“I started teaching myself to write,” he said. “In 1984, everyone was partying; I was in the dressing room or at the hotel writing. I’m not a singer who decided to write a book – or asked someone to write one for him. I worked hard, perfected the craft.

“I’m not Vince Neil,” Snider said in a peek at the Motley Crüe singer. “I’m the guy you saw in Washington (where he testified before the US Senate defending heavy metal against allegations that it was violent and dangerous to children), a guy who can write a sentence and express.”

In his autobiography “Shut Up and Give Me The Mic,” Snider discovered the bane of many writers: publishers. His publisher wanted 315 pages; Snider had written 700 and hadn’t finished.

“They cut it in half,” he said. “I call it ‘killing babies’. You have a great section for a book, but you need to delete something.

“Frats,” which Snider says he wrote on his own, follows the lives of high school friends who had to navigate minefields laid by fraternity boys, the pressure to conform, and the insane risks taken in the name of belonging. The main character, Bobby Kovacs, is loosely drawn from Snider’s own high school experiences in Baldwin, New York.

There are even a few hidden Easter eggs for keen-eyed Twisted Sister fans to spot: the fictional reporter who wrote a story about a heinous crime integral to the book’s plot is Mark Segall, taking the first name of Twisted Sister bassist Mark “The Animal” Mendoza, and middle name of guitarist Jay Jay French, born John Segall.

The band playing the high school dance is called Dusk; Kovacs notes that the singer has become quite famous. Dusk was Snider’s real high school band, and their singer did indeed become quite famous.

Snider, 68, made headlines last month when his support for a tweet from Kiss singer Paul Stanley criticizing minors undergoing gender reassignment surgery led to Snider’s scheduled appearance at the parade. San Francisco Pride to be canceled by mutual agreement.

“I saw what Paul said, and I basically agree that he’s saying kids aren’t ready to make those decisions,” Snider said. He said he told the SF Pride group: ‘I think I shouldn’t attend. Listen, we disagree on this, I’m backing you guys, I don’t want to get you in trouble, let me bow out before you even announce it.

“You can’t afford to be alienating supporters, people who stand by your side, sing with you, walk with you, just because they don’t agree with everything you say,” did he declare. “I am a supporter of the trans community and the gay community. I’ve dressed in drag, stood tall, and inspired millions of young men and women to be themselves.

He wrote on Twitter that “I’m open to educating myself to be a better ally.”

Suzanne Ford, executive director of SF Pride, welcomed the statement.

“Like any ally, we are pleased that Dee wants to continue to educate herself on issues affecting the transgender community,” Ford said. “As a trans woman, I can tell you that no two stories are alike. This is not a black and white conversation, which is why public education is so essential. »

Twisted Sister retired in 2016 and there are no plans to revive the group, although Snider admits it would be tempting to return to the stage in makeup and disguise in one of the many states that have banned shows from dragsters attended by children “as a boost”. the eye.”

“In some states it’s been banned,” he said. “What we did would not be allowed.”

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC