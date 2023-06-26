Hollywood directors sign new contract as strike averts; SAG-AFTRA hopes | News





UPDATE: A strike by Hollywood directors has been averted after members of the Directors Guild of America (DGA) ratified the new collective bargaining agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on Friday night (23 June) with an 87% vote in favour. The agreement, which concludes negotiations that took place from May 10 to June 3, approves a new contract that will last from July 1 this year until June 30, 2026. Meanwhile, on Saturday, SAG-AFTRA management released a video saying the ongoing talks with the AMPTP were extremely productive and Guild President Fran Dreschler and National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland indicated that they expected to sign a founding agreement. Hollywood is on hot coals over the prospect of an actors’ strike. SAG-AFTRA contracts expire on June 30 and if members go on strike, they have already voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike, this would effectively shut down Hollywood production and any US production worldwide involving SAG members -AFTRA. The writers are in the eighth week of their strike. Several feature film projects have been put on hold, scripted TV production in Hollywood appears to be winding down, and it emerged this week that several major Hollywood studios won’t be presenting at Comic-Con in San Diego next month. The DGA said on its website that the new agreement brings significant improvements to DGA members across all categories with significant advances on salaries, global streaming residuals, safety, diversity and creative rights. It also introduces new minimum requirements covering non-drama programs intended for streaming and big-budget drama programs intended for AVoD, and new provisions establishing that generative AI cannot replace functions performed by members. The Guild said 6,728 members voted out of 16,321 eligible voters, adding that the 41% turnout exceeded any previous DGA ratification vote. DGA Chair, Lesli Linka Glatter thanked her Bargaining Committee Chair, Jon Avnet, Co-Chairs Karen Gaviola and Todd Holland, and National Executive Director Russell Hollander and said: I am proud to report that the members of the DGA have united to ratify a new contract that will allow every director, assistant director, unit production manager, associate director and stage manager to share in the success of what we create. She added, I also want to acknowledge that the DGA did not negotiate in a vacuum. We stand united with the writers, cast, and all crew members in our common fight to move our industry forward. We support the actors who are in negotiations and the writers who remain on strike, and we will stand with the AI ​​and the Teamsters when they negotiate their deal next year. We won’t be satisfied until we all have fair contracts that reward us for our creative work, we need to create a vibrant and sustainable industry that values ​​us all fairly.

