School District Helps Feed Children Year-Round | News | Daily Sun Villages

Families in the Tri-County area who rely on schools to feed children have that safety net throughout the summer.

School districts in Marion, Lake and Sumter counties provide meals through Summer BreakSpot, a federally funded program administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. It allows any student 18 and under to go to a distribution site and get free breakfast and lunch.

Savanna Hodges, front desk administrator at the Sumter Youth Center in Bushnell, helps distribute meals every weekday at the center.

I greatly appreciate this program, and believe it has a positive impact on many of our families who attend Sumter Youth Center, Hodges said. Most students go to school and get a free lunch, so when summer comes, parents don’t always plan to pack a lunch box for the students. Through this program, we are able to offer our members a safe, healthy and economically smart option.

The Sumter County School District has 11 distribution sites in the county, seven of which are schools. They include Wildwood, Bushnell, Webster, and Lake Panasoffkee Elementary Schools, as well as South Sumter High School, South Sumter Middle School, and Wildwood Middle High School.

The program provides approximately 1,500 breakfasts and 2,500 lunches per week. Times, dates and venue locations vary and are available for all counties via an interactive map at summerbreakspot.org. Families can also dial 2-1-1 or text FoodFL to 304-304.

These sites are open to the public and anyone 18 or younger can enter, check in with the office, and then eat breakfast and lunch, said Eric Suber, director of academic support services.

Other distribution sites include Sumter Youth Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Wildwood, and BM Hewitt Recreational Complex in Webster.

The Sumter Youth Center is part of Summer BreakSpot as a community partner to add another pickup site. He receives his meals from Bushnell Elementary School.

Programs like this support families facing food insecurity, which comprised 12.5% ​​of households with children in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The number is always subject to change depending on the day’s attendance, but I think the free lunch program is a blessing for those 60 to 65 students, Hodges said.

In an effort to provide higher quality meals, Suber said the Sumter School District was able to negotiate new contracts for Gordon Food Service to be its new distributor.

My staff, Luanne Moon and Jessica Judge, have worked hard to try to improve the quality of food we serve in both the regular school program and the summer program, Suber said.

Marion County Public Schools has 47 children’s sites, including 32 schools.

All of our sites are open to the public, said Kevin Christian, director of public relations for Marion County Public Schools. We are required to have collective catering, which means that meals must be served and consumed on site at one of our 47 locations.

Some community sites include three Boys and Girls Club locations, some apartment complexes, and the Ocala Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy.

Most of our sites serve breakfast and lunch, Christian said. However, we do have a few sites that serve lunch and snacks.

Lake County Schools provides meals at 31 schools and two community sites.

Community sites in Lake County include the Salvation Army at 2605 South St. in Leesburg and the Leesburg Recreation Center at 1851 Griffin Road.

We’re providing about 3,200 breakfasts and 4,000 lunches a week this summer, said Sherri Owens, communications coordinator for Lake County Schools.

For more information on all Summer BreakSpot locations in the state, go to summerbreakspot.org/.

