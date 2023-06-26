Now Bollywood is flying to Pakistan’: Enraged fans slam Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advanis ‘Pasoori Nu’ ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ song





Pasoori, the Punjabi hit song released by Pakistani artists Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, took the subcontinent and the world by storm last year. Noted for its subtle take on the Indo-Pakistani love-hate relationship, as well as its upbeat beat that incorporated elements of techno music, but remained firmly grounded in the realm of South Asian pop, the song has now become a hit. cultural milestone. Twitterati, therefore, and unsurprisingly, were very quick to turn their noses up at the song’s recent remake. Released by T-Series, the remake features in the upcoming Kartik Aryan film, Satyaprem ki Kathaand the remake’s music video shows Aryan with Kiara Advani, in matching outfits, grooving to the number. This remake, sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, has now become an object of ridicule for many die-hard fans of the original. PasooriWhile some users said Arijit Singh failed to create his magic, others said Bollywood shouldn’t even try to copy composition like Pasoori. Some other users also said that Bollywood switched to Pakistani songs after copying everything from movie posters to storylines in Hollywood and other film industries. One user commented: First time Arijit fails to create real magic. Another user wrote: Humble asks all influencers not to trend this song on Instagram reels (sic). Apda v kush bna liya kro haramiyo….. Arijit sy hr song ka satyanas zaroor krwana hota cheap 3rd class copy S (@heavenlyy_hell) June 25, 2023 Another Twitter user wrote: I knew Bollywood was flying from Hollywood, Korea, Japan, EU and southern film industries, but now even Pakistan (sic). One user said: Horrible remake of a masterpiece song! The original is the original, no one can beat the magical voice of Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. I knew Bollywood was robbing Hollywood, Korea, Japan, EU and Southern film industries, but now even from Karthik Udupa (@Kudupa) June 25, 2023 Another user wrote: I couldn’t even keep watching the movie version of this song. The original video and song are second to none and it’s so good, I think it’s an insult to even try to copy and change a few words and put two pretty faces. Bollywood (sic). I couldn’t even keep watching the movie version of this song. The original video and song are second to none and it’s so good, I think it’s an insult to even try to copy and change a few words and put two pretty faces.

Bollywood https://t.co/7G18pHQBkc Bambie (@vivekbhambie) June 26, 2023 Here are more reactions to Satyaprem ki Katha song Pasori: Even OTT shows like Badtameez Dil songs are much better than today’s Bollywood songs, at least these songs are original and very emotional. Why bother to ruin classic songs!#Bollywood https://t.co/5RxqjQCt08 chaitali mallick (@chaitalimallic1) June 26, 2023 @TheAaryanKartik bai kuch original to karle ab. Songs Kitni ko remix karke kharab karega tu. 90% of your movies or songs remix py chalti hai. sharam kar. Stanzin. (@Stanzinam) June 25, 2023 The song is a remake of popular Pakistani song Pasoori sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. The recreated song was sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The lyrics of the song have also been reworked in Hindi as the original song was written in Punjabi and Urdu. The lyrics of the song were written by Gurpreet Saini X Ali Sethi and the music is by Rochak Kohli and Ali Sethi. Also Read: Day 10 of Adipurush box office collection: Prabhas film struggles to reach Rs 300 cr domestically; collects Rs 6 cr on Sunday Also watch: 5 Vande Bharat Express trains this week: Check route, stops, other details on Patna-Ranchi, Bhopal-Indore, Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat trains and more Also read: ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ teaser Twitter review: MakeMyTrip concoction, Closeup toothpaste announcement, moviegoers say Also watch: Tunday Kababi from Lucknow, Amrik Sukhdev from Murthal among the world’s 150 most legendary restaurants and their list of iconic dishes by Taste Atlas

