Entertainment
Bollywood actor wanted to marry Sohail Khan, but hated Salman
Bollywood actor-director Pooja Bhatt was once in a serious relationship with Salman Khan’s younger brother Sohail but hated the former.
Pooja, daughter of veteran Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and half-sister of actor Alia Bhatt, is currently seen in a reality show hosted by Salman Khan, ‘Big Boss OTT’,however, many are unaware of the love-hate relationship the two shared long back in the day.
In an earlier interview with an Indian magazine, Bhatt opened up about his equation with Khan. “I agree that Salman and I initially hated each other for some weird reason. We just didn’t get along. And it was supposed to be this big war between us,” she told the publication.
Bhatt added: “I guess it started because I didn’t do the movie. To like or whatever. But, today, we get along very well too. In fact, we were one big happy family.
Talking about his relationship with the ‘Maine pyar kyun kiya’ actor in the same chat, Bhatt had said: “Marriage is definitely on my mind, but Sohail is just on the threshold of an exciting new career as a director and I want to work for another two years before deciding on the venue and the menu. . We want a future together. Not just as in the normal outcome of any relationship, but in the desire to be together. I want it and so does he.
But life had other plans for the two, as Khan married designer Seema Sachdev in 1998, while Bhatt later married VJ restaurateur Manish Makhija in 2003. She separated from her husband after 11 years of marriage.
Meanwhile, Khan and his ex-wife finalized their divorce last year.
Salman Khan is “betrayed” in love; needs a “simple woman”
|
