Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in $218m deal





BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France (AP) After football, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney turn to Formula 1. The Alpine F1 team has secured a €200 million ($218 million) investment from an investor group that includes the players. French car company Renault Group Alpines, parent company, said on Monday the group had acquired a 24% stake in the team. It includes Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, which is led by Reynolds. The transaction values ​​Alpine Racing Ltd. to approximately $900 million as a result of this investment, the team said in a statement. It will accelerate Alpine’s growth plans and sporting ambitions in F1. Other investors include actor Michael B. Jordan. Reynolds and McElhenney have completed a $2.5 million takeover of Welsh football team Wrexham in November 2020. The club was thrust into the global spotlight due to his A-list owners and earned promotion to the fourth tier of English football this season. With drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, Alpine is fifth in the constructors’ championship. The team was fourth in the constructors’ standings last year and is struggling to close the gap to Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes this season. Renault said the investors have expertise in the sports industry, having previously worked with the Dallas Cowboys, Fenway Sports Group, the NFL, French soccer club Toulouse and Wrexham. Renault said Alpine Racing SAS, the entity manufacturing F1 engines in France, is not part of the deal and will remain wholly owned by the Renault group. ___ More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing And https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

