Simon Pegg: You have to be smart to be famous | Entertainment
Simon Pegg thinks “you have to be smart to be famous”.
The 53-year-old actor insists his “fundamental core personality” hasn’t been affected by the pitfalls of fame and success.
He told the Observer newspaper: “Fame doesn’t necessarily make you an asshole, but it does bring out the asshole you’ve always been.
“I think you have to be smart to be famous. Because you have to constantly understand that it really doesn’t mean anything.”
When asked if he managed to pull it off, Simon replied, “Well, I hope so. You tell me!”
Simon has suffered from depression since he was 18 and the actor admits he first struggled to cope when he moved to Hollywood in 2005.
He shared: “I was not in a good place, emotionally and physically.
“It was also a weird thing, because the dreams I had when I was a kid would come up and I wasn’t happy and I couldn’t understand why. And it was due to personal things, to depression. I had to be happy in myself before I could start enjoying anything else. Which I did.
“But at that time it was very frustrating to be there and not be able to fully enjoy it, because I just felt like I was at sea.”
By contrast, Simon has found a sense of peace and happiness in recent years.
However, the actor believes his “demons” are still lurking in the background.
Simon – whose film credits include ‘Hot Fuzz’ and ‘Shaun of the Dead’ – previously told GQ magazine: ‘What I realized at the time was that the depression is still there. It doesn’t matter what I did.
“I don’t think you really lose your demons. You just try to find a way to keep them in their place.”
