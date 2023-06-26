Entertainment
Bollywood gangs up on Kerala story as it fails to find OTT buyers, says director
Adah Sharma starring The history of Kerala broke the box office and raised Rs 303.97 crore globally. Recently, it was reported that the movie is ready to be streamed online on an OTT platform.
When director Sudipto Sen was asked about it, he revealed that it was fake news.
He said bollywood hungamaWe still haven’t received a suitable offer from an OTT platform for The Kerala Story.
And added, we are still waiting for a workable bargain from one of the leading OTT platforms. But so far, we haven’t received any worthy offers. It seems the movie industry has ganged up on punishing us.
When asked what kind of punishment he was talking about, the filmmaker replied: Our box office success has angered many sections of the film industry. We feel that part of the entertainment industry has come together to punish us for our success.
When the website contacted one of the major OTT platforms to ask why The history of Kerala is still unsold, the response was: We don’t want to get into anything politically controversial.
A source told the website, The history of Kerala did well at the box office; however, the subject matter of the film and its subject matter is something that could cause huge anger from a certain section of the audience. As a result, no major OTT player is ready to acquire the film.
The source added, You should understand that The history of Kerala appears as a propaganda film, while OTT channels focus on more intelligent, challenging and entertaining topics. In such a case, a film like The history of Kerala does not fit into genres.
The controversial film is produced by filmmaker Vipul Shah.
