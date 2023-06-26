Final Fantasy 16 players love Cid’s voice actor





Final Fantasy 16 gamers are loving Ralph Ineson’s performance as Cid, who essentially became the video games’ unofficial summer voice after also appearing in Diablo 4. Ineson became the standout star of Final Fantasy 16, with fans loving his cheeky attitude and deep Yorkshire drawl. “Cid’s voice actor is incredibly good,” chai_zaeng said on Reddit. “This man’s voice is deeper than the Mariana Trench and his delivery of Cid’s lines is impressive: so nuanced and yet so full of emotion.” This is now a fan account of Cid from Final Fantasy XVI pic.twitter.com/R9Ajf8q9LZ PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) June 25, 2023 Others accepted. “A job as brilliant as Cid,” said Karnov on Twitter. “I actually slow down to make sure I hear every line from Cid when I play,” added RabToons. The official PlayStation UK account also chimed in. “This is now a Cid account from Final Fantasy 16,” he said. Ineson also played Lorath in Diablo 4, and fans flocked to her role there as well. “The same voice actor for Cid is also Lorath in Diablo 4,” said one Reddit user. “Awesome voice. That’s it.” Heeding the compliments, Ineson himself took to Twitter to share his appreciation of all the gamers enjoying both games. “Thank you for all the kind words about Final Fantasy 16 and Diablo 4,” he said. “I started working on both games three years ago not knowing they would be released less than a month apart. Both Cid and Lorath were great fun and I had great writing for to work.” Thanks for all the kind words about #FinalFantasy16 And #DiabloIV . I started working on both games 3 years ago not knowing they would be released less than a month apart. Cid and Lorath were both great fun and I had great writing to work with https://t.co/b7mT07PSWy Ralph Ineson (@ralphineson) June 23, 2023 Although perhaps best known to UK fans as Finchy from The Office, Ineson has otherwise appeared in some of the biggest entertainment franchises in recent memory. His credits include Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi, The Green Knight, Chernobyl, Guardians of the Galaxy, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Games of Thrones and more. In keeping with its deeply British theme, publisher Square Enix also displayed Final Fantasy 16’s iconic sword in the Tower of London as a marketing stunt. Players who have tried the demo beforehand have also become obsessed with a new feature called Active Time Lore and are asking for it to become an industry standard in the future. The game’s intro was also directly influenced by the original Final Fantasy and references another beloved franchise character. Ryan Dinsdale is a freelance journalist with IGN. He’ll be talking about The Witcher all day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/final-fantasy-16-players-are-loving-cids-voice-actor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos