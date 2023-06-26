New Hollywood Bill Introduces Safety Guidelines Following Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting





New legislation to expand Hollywood safety rules could be signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-California, by the end of the week. Details of the bill were revealed Saturday as the state nears its June 30 deadline to approve the 2023-24 state budget. The latest legislation centered on the film industry will be one of nearly two dozen budget-related bills Newsom is expected to sign on Tuesday. Notably, the bill focused on introducing new on-set safety guidelines in response to the fatal on-set shooting of movie star Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’. “The studios want a refund and have wanted to have more access to those dollars. The unions have been advocating for on-set security oversight, given what happened on the set of Rust. … On both sides, it’s was a nice compromise to see if it works.” Los Angeles Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo, who helped craft the legislation, told the LA Times. HOLLYWOOD CIRCULATING AGAINST GUN VIOLENCE PLEDGE PICTURED ON SCREEN DAYS AFTER BEING SCALED BY BILL MAHER The new safety requirements will include that all prop masters and gunsmiths handling weapons participate in firearms training and have special state licensing. Productions will also need to have a security advisor to perform a risk assessment and be on set during filming. Baldwin, who also served as the producer of ‘Rust,’ initially faced manslaughter charges after a gun he was holding for a scene fired a real bullet at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. She later died of her injuries, halting production on the film. In April, charges against Baldwin were dropped, with special prosecutors citing “new facts” in the case that required further investigation. A settlement regarding a wrongful death lawsuit was later approved by a judge in June, though the actor still faces civil lawsuits from “Rust” script supervisor Mamie Mitchell along with the Hutchins family. In the meantime, gunsmith “Rust” Hannah Gutierrez Reed continued to face two counts of manslaughter in Hutchins’ death. On Friday, she was also charged with transferring “narcotics to another person with intent to prevent his arrest, prosecution or conviction”. His lawyer denounced the accusation as “retaliatory and vindictive”. AI IN HOLLYWOOD: CROWD-CREATED FILM HELPS FANS DESIGN GENERATIVE ART AND WORK WITH THE CREATIVE PROCESS STUDIO In addition to new safety measures, the upcoming bill will extend the film and television tax credit by five years and add a new “refundable” feature to allow studios to receive cash payments if their credits are higher than their tax bills. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Those tax credits, however, will depend on new diversity requirements crafted by Democratic lawmakers. Portions of the tax credit will depend on achieving diversity goals in production as well as vocational training programs at community colleges to focus primarily on students of color. The national film commission will also need to add a member specializing in diversity, equity and inclusion.

