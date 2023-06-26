Entertainment
The owner of Barnstormer wants to stop the demolition. It’s too late?
GREEN OAK TWP. Although Green Oak Township officials on Wednesday night approved the razing of the long-closed Barnstormer Building, the owner and an investment partner are still trying to save the building.
The Barnstormer is a former entertainment center and banquet hall that was closed in 2012 following code violations. Authorities declared it a “dangerous building” that year.
After police recently discovered trespassers were entering the vacant and dangerous property at 9411 EM-36, township officials decided it was time to move forward with the demolition on Wednesday, June 21.
But owner Rob Cortis and his investment partner John Pastor want to stop its demolition.
The pastor told The Daily on Thursday, June 22 that they have plans for a new banquet center and shared architectural drawings, which were created in 2020, of what they planned to do.
Although they have not yet been able to secure bank financing for what they expect to be a more than $3 million project, Pastor said they have communicated with the banks and had a commitment letter from a bank that does an appraisal.
Shortly before Wednesday’s meeting of the Green Oak Township Board of Directors, Cortis filed a petition in the Livingston County courts to have the demolition stayed. Judge Michael Hatty is scheduled to hear the motion on Thursday, July 20.
Cortis declined to comment for this story. His attorney Roger Myers was unavailable for comment on Friday.
“It’s somebody’s property,” Pastor said. “Yes, it’s a horror, but it’s someone’s life.”
He said it was difficult to get a bank loan, but they invested a lot of funds in engineering, architectural plans and tax refunds to remove the liens.
Pastor is a former politician and his family business, George H Pastor & Sons, Inc., is a commercial general contractor specializing in restaurant construction. He previously served as a state representative in the Michigan House of Representatives and is a former member of the Livonia City Council.
In its heyday, Barnstormer was a popular venue for nightclub entertainment, weddings, events and food near Lake Whitmore. Pastor said he wants to hold concerts under a tent, as well as cornholes, ax throwing and other entertainment.
“We would redo the whole exterior. We would put a new roof. On the side where they have the false windows, we would redo that because they have a concern that was not done well,” he said. “If you look at the render, it looks pretty cool. It would be a different name and it would be more like a bar and restaurant downstairs and a banquet hall upstairs, but not a club. night.”
Although he was not a party to Cortis’ court motion to suspend the demolition, he indicated that they needed more time to work things out.
“If we don’t get funding in 3-4 months, we can put it up for sale and demo it ourselves,” he said. “I know the township is frustrated. I know it’s been a while, but if we have a chance to do something, what’s another 3-6 months?”
He also disputed the conclusion of township officials that the building is not structurally sound.
“It’s not dangerous as it stands right now. We had a structural engineer come through and (they) said it was structurally sound,” he said.
A closed building is dangerous, according to the canton
On Friday, Green Oak Township Clerk Michael Sedlak told The Daily that officials had decided to move forward with awarding the demolition contract to Blue Star Demolition for $149,500 plus additional costs. if asbestos was discovered. Officials will put a lien on the property for demolition costs.
Sedlak said he had “nothing against” Cortis, but the closed building became a hazard.
“It’s been mothballed and the building has been there and slowly imploding on itself for years,” he said. “But we haven’t had a problem with people breaking in until recently, and that was the impetus (to go ahead with the demolition).
“The fact that people were entering the building, it now becomes a public nuisance and a danger. If someone gets hurt, people will ask, why didn’t the township take it down? If someone one enters and is injured, then the municipality will be responsible.”
Nothing will be demolished until after the court hearing and the contractor will “keep the price firm” until then, Sedlak said.
“It’s the same old story we’ve been hearing for 11 years. (Cortis) blames his funding and labor issues on COVID, but that was 2020, and we closed the place in 2012,” Sedlak said. . “Why haven’t they done this for the past 11 years?”
Long-lasting saga
The three-story, 25,000-square-foot entertainment complex was declared an “unsafe building” more than a decade ago and has been the subject of court battles between Cortis and the township for years.
Cortis, a Livonia resident, closed the business in 2012 following local building and fire code violations. Firefighters limited occupancy to 175 people on the first floor and closed the second floor in 2011. Wedding receptions were canceled, some with little notice.
Cortis’ company, RJMC Corp., sued the township. The lawsuit claimed the firefighters’ decision was unjustified and harmed the business. Cortis and the township reached a settlement in 2018 after court-ordered mediation, long after the company closed.
Under the terms of the settlement, Barnstormer paid the township $27,078 in legal costs and $85,000 in court-ordered penalties for filing the frivolous lawsuit.
In March 2012, township officials declared Barnstormer an “unsafe building” and approved a resolution requiring parts of the complex built without permits, inspections, or certificates of occupancy to be demolished.
Cortis tried to fight the “dangerous building” designation for years, but lost in the Michigan Court of Appeals.
Contact journalist Jennifer Eberbach at [email protected].
