Stanowski was making his own career in Bollywood. It will show the trailer for the “movie”, including Pazura and Fabijaski





The “Journalism Zero” host is known for his love of “inserting stick in an anthill”. In one of the May episodes, he revealed that in his opinion Natalia Janoszek she built her social media image on a lie. According to the businessman, the celebrity did not really succeed as an actress in Bollywood cinema. More interesting articles can be found on the main page of Gazeta.pl >> The 33-year-old didn’t like Stanowski delving into her past and announced she would be taking legal action. According to her, the journalist used insults and slander against her. See the video

He will add on Janoszek and Stanowski. “It is your fault” The Sports Channel creator has become a star in India. He “created” his film Krzysztof Stanowski, in order to confirm the validity of his claims, decided to travel to India a few days ago and register documents that will clearly indicate whether Janoszek is a Bollywood star. In recent days, he has regularly featured them on social media, as well as on the Sports channel’s morning show. The businessman also decided to poke fun at fame and in his recordings he told how during his short stay he became a local star. He confessed that as a Bollywood movie star, he appeared in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in India and was honored with the Indian Lion statuette, which rewards a film that has succeeded in India seduces ten million viewers, as well as the entirety of his career which he has just begun. The journalist has also started bragging about the luxurious life he leads as a so-called Bollywood star. To this end, he even created a new Instagram account called @khris_stan_khan_bollywood, which gained up to 80,000 likes within a few weeks. observers. Last Sunday, a trailer for the alleged Bollywood hit ‘Chicken Curry Love’ surfaced online, which is meant to parody the hit action film, in which the main threads usually revolve around chases, shootings and love. Cezary Pazura and Sebastian Fabijański took part in the recording, while Krzysztof Stanowski himself played the main character. Through his social networks, the businessman announced that there will soon be material about him created by Indian television, and he intends to return to Poland on Monday. Last Friday, he also announced on Twitter that the Warsaw District Court, as part of securing the lawsuit filed by Natalia Janoszek, had banned him and the Sports Channel from publishing theses that the celebrity has made his career and deceived the public. – Somehow there will soon be a story about him, because that’s why I went to Mumbai and beyond. For the facts. And whether she likes it or not, I will disclose these facts – said Stanowski. The journalist also said that what he learned in India shows that rumors about Janoszek’s alleged career in India are even less useful to him than he previously thought.

