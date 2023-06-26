Entertainment
Adult Entertainment Market to Reach $96.2 Billion Globally by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.2%: Allied Market Research
The global adult entertainment market is growing due to factors such as increased acceptance and standardization of adult content, advancements in technology, and expansion of the sex education industry.
PORTLANDOre. , June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research has released a report titled, “adult entertainment market by type (VHS and DVD, magazines and books, sex toys and accessories, adult novelties), by gender (male, female), by age group (18-24, 25-34, 35-44, above 45), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline): Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global adult entertainment market was valued at $58.4 billion in 2022, and should reach $96.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.
Main determinants of growth
The global adult entertainment market is growing due to factors such as increased acceptance and standardization of adult content, advancements in technology, and expansion of the sex education industry. However, legal restrictions and social stigma are holding back growth to some extent. Nevertheless, online sales platforms and virtual reality technology are expected to create many opportunities in the coming years.
The Sex Toys and Accessories Segment to Maintain Its Leading Status Throughout the Forecast Period
Based on type, the sex toys and accessories segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global adult entertainment market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leading status throughout. of the forecast period, as the use of sex toys and toys has increased in recent years as more people meet and test their sexuality. However, the adult novelty segment is expected to show the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032. In recent years, the adult novelty market has witnessed significant growth driven by several trends in the entertainment industry for adults.
The female segment to maintain its leading status throughout the forecast period
Based on gender, the female segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for almost three-fifths of the global adult entertainment market revenue and is expected to maintain its leading status throughout the forecast period, as there has been a growing trend in the adult entertainment product market aimed at women. However, the male segment is expected to show the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032. Sex toys and adult novelties for men have also become increasingly popular. These include products such as masturbators, prostate massagers and cock rings, all designed to enhance sexual pleasure and provide a unique experience.
The 18-24 segment to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period
Based on gender, the 18-24 segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly a third of global adult entertainment market revenue and is expected to maintain its leading status throughout. the forecast period. People in this age group are more likely to consume adult entertainment through platforms such as online streaming rather than purchasing products such as DVDs or magazines. However, the 35 to 44 year old segment is expected to show the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032. Market trends indicate that people in this age group are increasingly turning to digital platforms such as streaming services and online stores for their adult entertainment needs. .
The offline segment to maintain its leading status throughout the forecast period
Based on distribution channel, the offline segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of global adult entertainment market revenue and is expected to maintain its leading status throughout the period. forecast. The trend of offline distribution has shifted towards creating a more informed and inclusive experience for consumers. However, the online segment is expected to show the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032. Online distribution of adult entertainment products has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by internet penetration, advances in digital technology and changing customer preferences. .
North America maintain dominance by 2031
Based on the region, North America held the highest market share by revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global adult entertainment market revenue, consumers are dissatisfied with adult entertainment products; they are looking for more choice and customization. This has led to the development of new products such as tolimidones, virtual reality and interactive sex toys. However, the Asia Pacific the region is expected to experience the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032. In Asia PacificApart from traditional adult products such as DVDs, magazines and accessories, the demand for sex toys has increased, especially in China And Japan.
Major Market Players:-
-
PLBY Group, Inc.
-
Mind Geek SARL
-
Basic magazine
-
Reckitt Benckiser PLC Group
-
Hot Octopuss Limited
-
Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
-
WOW Tech Europe GmbH
-
BMS Factory
-
Fun Factory GmbH
-
bad dragon
The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global adult entertainment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable for highlighting the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to present the competitive scenario.
