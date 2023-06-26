Olympic sprinter turned stuntman was 91 – The Hollywood Reporter

Dean Smith, who won a gold medal as a sprinter at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics before becoming a top Hollywood stuntman who worked on a dozen films starring John Wayne, has died. He was 91 years old.

Smith died Saturday at his home in Breckenridge, Texas, after a battle with cancer, his friend Rob Word said. The Hollywood Reporter.

Smith, who got into the business with the help of James Garner, appeared in seven Paul Newman films, including Cat on a hot tin roof (1958), Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean (1972), The bite (1973) and The infernal tower (1974).

Tough Texan, who liked to say he could “roll, run and jump”, doubled for good friend Dale Robertson on the 1957-62 NBC series Wells Fargo Talesthe 1964 movie blood on the arrow and the ABC series 1966-68 iron horse.

He also did the dirty work for Ben Johnson on Cheyenne Fall (1964) – one of four feature films he made with director John Ford – for George Hamilton in Evel Knievel (1971), for Robert Redford in Jeremiah Johnson (1972) and for Roy Rogers, one of his childhood heroes, in a 1982 episode of ABC The fell guy.

Smith was even outfitted at Max Factor in a red wig and white bustle to replace Maureen O’Hara in the Wayne-starring McLintock! (1963) when his character backs out of a two-story building and lands in a hay wagon, then clings to the back of a moving horse-drawn carriage.

“The other stunt people laughed at me everywhere, said I looked like I had nuts in my socks,” he told Word on a episode 2014 from the web series A Word on Westerns. “But anyway, I made more money on McLintock! than any of the other stunt guys, so you can’t complain about that.

Born in Breckenridge on January 15, 1932, Smith spent his early years on his grandparents’ sprawling ranch and was inspired by cowboy stars Rogers, Gene Autry and Monte Hale on the big screen every Saturday afternoon. .

He played football and ran track at the University of Texas, and at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Finland he finished fourth in the 100 meters before managing a leg for the USA 400 relay team meters that won gold. He then returned to college and was part of the Longhorns team that won the 1953 Cotton Bowl.

After serving 21 months in the U.S. Army while stationed in California, Smith played briefly with the Los Angeles Rams and was introduced by an Olympic teammate to Garner, who helped him get some stunts. He made his debut Wells Fargo Tales and in the 1958 films The Adventurers of Quantrill, The Law and Jake Wade, Born reckless And aunt granny.

“I wanted to be like Roy and Gene and all those guys,” he said. “[People told him]”Well, you have a college degree, you could go into any other business,” but I came to Hollywood.

Another Helsinki gold medalist, decathlete Bob Mathias – who himself starred in a 1954 biopic – introduced him to Wayne, and Smith would work with the western screen legend on Howard Hawks. Rio Bravo (1959) and The Alamo (1960), filmed at his home in Texas.

In addition to McLintock!they were also together in The Comancheros (1961), at Ford How the West Was Conquered (1962), In danger (1965), The walleye (1966), The chariot of war (1967), The real courage (1969), Rio Lobo (1970), Big Jacques (1971) and The train robbers (1973).

Later, Smith did stunts playing famous trailblazer Kit Carson in seven alone (1974), and he hung himself upside down from a fake airship 200 feet above the Orange Bowl in Miami during black sunday (1977).

Dean Smith (in white hat) with (left to right) his wife, Debbie Smith; John Wayne’s granddaughter, Anita LaCava; and Rob Word, host of “A Word on Westerns.” Courtesy of Rod Word

His resume also included that of Ford Two mounted together (1961), by Alfred Hitchcock The birds (1963), Raoul Walsh A distant trumpet (1964), by Robert Aldrich Ulzana Raid (1972), by Blake Edwards The big race (1965) – he participated in this film huge bar fight —Bob Fosse Sweet Charity (1969), Arthur Penn’s little big man (1970), Michael Crichton Westworld (1973), by Steven Spielberg The Sugarland Express (1974) and Sam Raimi Dead or alive (1995).

Smith, who returned to Texas in 1992, is a member of the Hollywood Stuntmen’s Hall of Fame and the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame. his memoirs, Cowboy Stuntman: From Olympic gold to the big screenwas published in 2013, with Garner providing the foreword.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie, and son, Finis.